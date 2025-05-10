Open Extended Reactions

SEVILLE, Spain -- A large group of Sevilla fans forced their way onto the premises of the club's training ground on Saturday after their anger at the team's bad season boiled over following another loss.

The club confirmed its players were spending the night at the team's facilities for security concerns and to focus on regrouping after the 3-2 loss at 10-man Celta Vigo.

The club also confirmed that a group of the most violent supporters broke down a metallic gate at an entrance for cars into the training grounds. By midnight local time all the fans had left the premises.

Cadena SER radio said police used rubber bullets to clear out the most aggressive groups.

Sevilla was in 16th place and six points above the relegation zone. It has three games left this season.