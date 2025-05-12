The way-too-early Matildas Women's Asian Cup 2026 Big Board

ESPN's The Far Post discuss Matildas captain Steph Catley's comments about the limbo players are in while waiting for a new head coach. (1:08)

The Matildas are counting down to next year's Women's Asian Cup on home soil. While hopes of spending the whole year regenerating the squad and embedding the system and style of the new coach have dampened with each passing window, it appears the Matildas are finally getting their man.

Lyon boss Joe Montemurro is almost certainly the person who will have his work cut out for him when he is officially installed with the Asian Cup now nine and a half months away.

While there is still time before he will need to select his squad for the tournament, it's worth checking in and looking at who is in and around the national team with another Big Board.

ESPN's Big Board has been wheeled out prior to the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics as a way of gauging not only who would make a squad, but which players are in and around the Matildas conversation. In previous editions, the Big Board was constructed with one key consideration in mind: if the squad had to be picked tomorrow, who would make the cut?

For a new cycle of Big Boards, we've decided to switch it up. This time around, we're looking into our crystal balls and trying to predict the squad as it will be in 2026. Under the old rules, Sam Kerr wouldn't make the cut as she still hasn't returned to the pitch following her ACL injury, but this new version of the Big Board presumes Kerr to be fit and available for 2026.

In addition to the squad, we will drop some names who are in and around the conversation for each of the position categories: goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, and forwards. We will select a 23-player squad with three spots reserved for goalkeepers.

Who is stepping up? Who will make the final squad? And who will be unlucky to miss out? Let's find out.

ESPN'S PREDICTED 2026 WOMEN'S ASIAN CUP MATILDAS SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Teagan Micah, Mackenzie Arnold, Chloe Lincoln

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Charlotte Grant, Alanna Kennedy, Steph Catley, Clare Hunt, Jamilla Rankin, Alexia Apostolakis

Midfielders: Kyra Cooney-Cross, Tameka Yallop, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Katrina Gorry, Daniela Galic, Winonah Heatley

Forwards: Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso, Sam Kerr, Sharn Freier, Holly McNamara, Kaitlyn Torpey

GOALKEEPERS

Locks: Teagan Micah, Mackenzie Arnold, Chloe Lincoln

Micah was outstanding when given the opportunity between the sticks for the two-game series against South Korea. She will be on the search for a new club after it was announced she would be leaving Liverpool. Arnold is dealing with a leg injury in Portland but is still very much in contention for the No. 1 spot. Lincoln continues to round out the goalkeeping trio.

In the conversation: Sally James, Morgan Aquino, and Jada Whyman remain the names to watch when it comes to goalkeeping stocks. While Claudia Jenkins' name was also in this section for the last Big Board she has since been called up by New Zealand -- a gain for the Ferns and a potential loss for the Matildas. Courtney Newbon has been outstanding this A-League Women season as has 19-year-old Jasmine Black.

DEFENDERS

Locks: Ellie Carpenter, Charlotte Grant, Alanna Kennedy, Steph Catley, Clare Hunt, Jamilla Rankin, Alexia Apostolakis

Catley is the first name written when selecting a Matildas backline. Her move to centre-back has been wonderful for team and player alike. At this stage, Kennedy and Hunt serve as the duo battling it out to partner Catley in the heart of defence. Carpenter and Grant serve as first choice full-backs. Rankin acquitted herself well against South Korea and makes the squad as a depth option. Melbourne City starlet Apostolakis, 18, makes the squad to cut her teeth and learn the ropes.

In the conversation: there are some really interesting defensive options who are worth keeping an eye on. Jess Nash and Ella Tonkin have been excellent defensively for their respective A-League clubs and are worth testing out. Kirsty Fenton and Charlize Rule have both recently come back from injuries for Sydney FC and Brighton respectively and were very highly touted before being struck down. Natasha Prior also remains a centre-back option and, if the paperwork ever comes through, Kayla Morrison is worth a shot should she become eligible.

MIDFIELDERS

Locks: Kyra Cooney-Cross, Tameka Yallop, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Katrina Gorry, Daniela Galic, Winonah Heatley

Cooney-Cross remains the cornerstone of the midfield but if there is one thing that we learned from the South Korea series, it is that Heatley could be a crucial element to this Matildas midfield, even though it is not her preferred position. Wheeler has been captaining Everton in this last part of the WSL season and deserves an extended run in the Matildas midfield. Yallop, Van Egmond and Galic round out the midfield options.

In the conversation: Amy Sayer and Isabel Gomez are top of the list of players who need to be recalled to be tested out after injuries have kept them away. Melbourne City midfielders Leah Davidson and Laura Hughes have been local standouts, as has Alana Murphy.

Sam Kerr, right, should be fit and firing once the 2026 Asian Cup rolls around. Ayush Kumar/Eurasia Sport Images

FORWARDS

Locks: Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso, Sam Kerr, Sharn Freier, Holly McNamara, Kaitlyn Torpey

Starting with the big ticket item first. Mary Fowler has not made this hypothetical squad, working to the conservative timeline that an ACL injury puts you on the sideline for 12 months. Having done her knee in April, the 12 month layoff period would see her miss the Asian Cup. All that being said, being totally wrong has never sounded more appealing.

Foord remains the most crucial part of the Matildas attacking lineup with McNamara needing to continue to work on chemistry with the Arsenal star. A fit Kerr adds experience and goals, as does Raso. Torpey is listed with the forwards but she could just as easily slot down back as full-back cover. An ankle injury has kept Freier away from the football pitch for several months, but she should be a fit-again option come March 2026.

In the conversation: it is time to find the next gen of goal-scorers for the Matildas. Kahli Johnson was excellent for Western United and has taken that form to Calgary in the new Northern Super League in Canada. Sienna Saveska was a bright spot in what was a poor season for Western Sydney. Bryleeh Henry has had the goal-scoring touch of late for Melbourne City while Tiana Fuller has been excellent for the Central Coast Mariners.

Emily Gielnik's strong season for Melbourne Victory means the door shouldn't be shut on a potential return to the national team.