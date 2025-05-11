Open Extended Reactions

Clàudia Pina struck a hat trick as Barcelona sealed a sixth consecutive Liga F title with a game to spare on Sunday by hammering Real Betis 9-0 in Seville.

Ewa Pajor and Alexia Putellas also scored twice each, with Esmee Brugts and Aitana Bonmatí on target as well against Betis, who played over an hour with 10 players, as Barça were crowned champions of Spain for the 10th time in their history.

The victory moved Barça six points clear of Real Madrid, who were held 1-1 by UD Tenerife on Sunday, with just one game to be played.

It's the closest Madrid, who beat Barça for the first time earlier this season to end a run of 18 consecutive defeats, have been to the Catalan side at the end of a season.

🏆 𝗖𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦 𝗗𝗘 𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗔! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8tbEi81jqs — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) May 11, 2025

They finished 15 points behind last year, although they were slightly closer in 2022-23, ending the campaign 10 points behind Barça in second place.

Pere Romeu's league winners will now set their sights on winning a second successive quadruple, with the Copa de la Reina and the Champions League final to come over the next month.

Clàudia Pina scored a hat trick for Barcelona against Real Betis on Sunday. Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Barça, who have already won the Spanish Supercopa, face Arsenal in the Champions League final on May 24 with a chance to be crowned European champions for the third successive season.

They then take on Atlético Madrid in the Copa final on June 7 in Huesca.

Betis, who were relegated from Liga F as a result of this defeat, were blown away by Barça from the very first whistle.

Top scorer Pajor opened the scoring in the third minute with her 22nd goal in Liga F this season, with Pina doubling Barça's lead just three minutes later.

Betis goalkeeper Paula Vizoso Prieto was then dismissed just before the half-hour mark for a foul on Pajor, making an already difficult task almost impossible for the home side.

Brugts added the third just before the break with a good finish from just inside the box before Pina completed her treble in the second half.

Bonmatí added the sixth, with Putellas scoring two late goals and Pajor adding her second of the afternoon to seal the rout.