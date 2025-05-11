Carlo Ancelotti reacts to the news of Xabi Alonso's departure from Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season, with the Spanish coach expected to become the new manager of Real Madrid. (0:44)

Vinícius Júnior is close to agreeing to a new contract at Real Madrid that would keep the forward at the club until 2030, a source has told ESPN.

A meeting between the player's representatives and Madrid executives took place this week, the source said, and the two sides are close on the terms.

Vinícius would earn €20 million ($22.5m) per season after tax, which could rise to €30 million ($33.8m) including bonuses, the source said.

The deal would make him the club's highest earner.

Vinícius' current deal, which is due to expire in June 2027, was agreed to in 2022 and made official a year later.

Vinícius Júnior's new deal would make him Real Madrid's highest earner. Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Since then, he has been recognized as one of the world's best players, winning FIFA's The Best Men's Player award last year, and finishing runner-up in the Ballon d'Or.

ESPN reported that the player considered a lucrative offer last summer from the Saudi Pro League, postponing a decision on his future until this year.

However, ESPN also reported last month that such a move is now increasingly unlikely, with no fresh contact from the Saudis since December, and talks underway with Madrid.

The way the new contract is structured, with an emphasis on bonuses, enables the club to get closer to the salary Vinícius had been asking for, without overly distorting its wage structure -- a similar approach to the one used to sign Kylian Mbappé last summer.

Vinícius joined Madrid as a teenager in 2018 and has since won three LaLiga titles and two Champions Leagues, scoring in both finals.

He has faced some criticism for his performances this season but has 11 goals in 28 league games, as well as an impressive eight goals in 12 Champions League appearances.