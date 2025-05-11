Why Jackson has 'no argument' for red card vs. Newcastle (2:07)

Enzo Maresca said Nicolas Jackson must "learn for the future" after the Chelsea forward's red card in the 2-0 defeat at Newcastle left the team without a striker for their crucial final two games of the season in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

Jackson, 23, was sent off by referee John Brooks on 35 minutes for striking Newcastle's Sven Botman in the face with his right arm. Brooks initially issued a yellow card but upgraded the punishment to a red after being sent to the pitchside monitor by VAR official Darren England.

With Christopher Nkunku sidelined by injury, Marc Guiu still regaining fitness and Jackson now facing a three-match ban, Chelsea must take on Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in their final two games without a recognised striker.

Remaining games - UCL race Team GW37 GW38 MAN CITY Bournemouth (H) Fulham (a) NOTTM FOREST West Ham (a) Chelsea (H) NEWCASTLE Arsenal (a) Everton (H) CHELSEA Man United (H) Nottm Forest (a) ASTON VILLA Spurs (H) Man United (a)

Maresca displayed little sympathy for Jackson when asked about the incident after the game.

"If the ref thinks red card, it's a red card," Maresca said. "We need to accept that. Sometimes in this stadium, it's the noise that helps makes decisions, but I don't think that about that one.

"I haven't spoken to Nico, it's not the time. But I will speak to him in the next days.

"His season for us is finished. He is our nine, our striker, so we have to find a solution for the next games. Marc Guiu is our other striker, but he has been injured for three months.

"What you have to avoid is these kind of things, but it happened. Nico is now out for the season and hopefully he can learn for the future."

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe admitted that his initial instinct was that Jackson deserved the red card.

"My gut reaction was that it was a sending off," Howe said. "I could see Jackson wasn't looking at the ball, but the man. That always puts you in a difficult situation and it didn't look great. But I have now seen it on TV and my opinion is the same."

Newcastle's win moves them up to third ahead of next Sunday's trip to second-place Arsenal, but they still need to confirm a top five finish.

Maresca, however, believes Chelsea must win their final two games to ensure they qualify for the Champions League.

"My feeling for sure is that we have to win both games," Maresca said. "The energy and togetherness of team in the second-half gives me confidence.

"We have two more games. What you have to avoid is these kind of things [Jackson red card] because we need all the squad."