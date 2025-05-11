Kylian Mbappé gets behind the Barcelona defense to score his second goal in the 14th minute. (0:54)

Kylian Mbappé broke the record for the most goals scored in a debut season at Real Madrid after scoring a hat trick in the team's high-stakes Clásico clash with Barcelona on Sunday.

Mbappé's three goals took his season total to 39 goals in all competitions in 2024-25, overtaking previous record-holder Ivan Zamorano, who scored 37 times in the 1992-93 season.

Mbappé opened the scoring in Sunday's LaLiga game at Montjuïc with a fifth-minute penalty, before doubling the visitors' lead in the 14th minute, although Barcelona soon fought back to lead 4-2 at halftime.

The France forward completed his hat trick with an easy finish on 70 minutes to narrow the scores to 4-3.

Kylian Mbappé was in rampant form for Real Madrid against Barcelona on Sunday. JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

Mbappé faced some criticism for his form earlier in the season but has scored consistently all campaign, including in three of Madrid's four Clásicos against Barça.

Last month, the he overtook Cristiano Ronaldo's 33-goal tally from 2009-10 when he netted in Madrid's 3-2 loss in the Copa del Rey final.

His goal in the Spanish Supercopa final in January also wasn't enough to prevent a 5-2 defeat to Madrid's Clásico rivals.

Mbappé said earlier this season that his goals would be "all for nothing" if Madrid didn't deliver by winning major trophies.

The team have won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup this season, but lost the Supercopa and Copa del Rey finals, while they were eliminated from the Champions League at the quarterfinal stage.