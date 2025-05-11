Barcelona vs. Real Madrid lives up to billing with six goals in first half

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona and Real Madrid never fail to entertain, and with the LaLiga title still on the line, Sunday's El Clásico at Barcelona's Olympic Stadium (stream LIVE on ESPN+) was a stunner with SIX goals in the first half alone!

First Kylian Mbappé scored a penalty.

Then he got a second goal.

But Eric Garcia struck back.

Before Lamine Yamal levelled the score, with his 16th goal of the season, and Raphinha then put Barcelona ahead.

Soon after, Madrid had a penalty ruled out via VAR, before Raphinha netted again after a terrible mistake from Lucas Vazquez to make it 4-2. And even rapper Travis Scott was impressed!

Incredibly, at the start of the second half, there were 25 minutes without a goal. But Mbappé netted his hat trick on 70 minutes to make it 4-3.

And there was even time for Fermín López's 95th-minute effort to be ruled out by VAR.

Phew! What a game!