Nottingham Forest coach Nuno Espirito Santo has defended Evangelos Marinakis' "frustration" after the club's owner stormed onto the pitch following Sunday's 2-2 Premier League draw against Leicester City.

After a game which sealed Forest's spot in Europe for the first time in 29 years but also lost them ground in the race for Champions League qualification, a visibly irritated Marinakis remonstrated with Nuno on the pitch.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, in commentary for Sky Sports, called the incident "scandalous."

But Nuno has said Marinakis' actions were understandable, explaining that it was the failure to substitute Taiwo Awoniyi that caused the anger. Forest made their final allotted substitute shortly after Awoniyi clashed with the post with 10 minutes remaining, and the injured striker struggled to make an impact afterwards.

"It was due to the situation," Nuno said. "There was a confusion over the situation of [Awoniyi].

Evangelos Marinakis remonstrated with Nuno Espirito Santo on the pitch after Nottingham Forest's 2-2 draw against Leicester. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

"There was frustration to play 10 minutes with a player that had so much confidence and being positive that he's going to score.

"We made the sub, then played with one man less. That causes frustration, it's obvious.

"Football is emotions. It's difficult to control, especially when we had so much expectation today."

Forest, having been third for much of a fairytale campaign, have dropped to seventh in the Premier League after Facundo Buonanotte struck late for already-relegated Leicester.

The club are, however, just a point behind fifth-placed Chelsea with two games to play and host the west London side on the last day of the season.

Neville, speaking ahead of Liverpool's game against Arsenal, slammed Forest's owner for his actions.

"I think what the Forest owner has just done over on the pitch at the City Ground is absolutely scandalous," he said. "If I was Nuno I'd be going to have a very strong word with him because that is a scandal.

"You've just qualified for a European competition. Where that club's been, to be remonstrating [with Nuno] on the pitch in front of the club's fans is an absolute joke."

Marinakis, who also owns Greek side Olympiacos, recently placed his Forest ownership shares in a blind trust in a bid to comply with UEFA rules.