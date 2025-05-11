Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim has accepted his job will be under threat if he cannot fix Manchester United's Premier League form.

United lost their 17th league game of the season with a 2-0 defeat to West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In a blistering post-match news conference, Amorim admitted he was "embarrassed" by United's position in the table, hit out at the attitude of his players and questioned whether he's the man to turn the club around.

His team -- 16th in the Premier League -- are set for their lowest league finish since relegation to the second tier in 1974.

"How is a manager of Manchester United supposed to feel in this position? Embarrassed and it's hard to accept," Amorim said.

"For me, the biggest concern is that feeling that it's OK.

"We cannot change our position so much so it's OK. That is the biggest problem in our club in this moment because we are losing the feeling of we are a massive club and it's the end of the world to lose a game at home.

"I think that is the biggest concern in our club."

Asked whether he felt there was a "culture issue" within the squad, Amorim said: "I think it's the feeling. I will not talk about culture, but it's a feeling and it's the most dangerous feeling we have in a big club.

"I have that feeling, that lack of urgency in everything we do. It's a big concern."

Amorim has guided United to the Europa League final, but has only won six Premier League games since his appointment as head coach in November.

The 40-year-old has a contract until 2027, but hinted that he will not be at the club much longer if he cannot turn things around quickly.

"I don't want to talk about players, I'm talking about myself," he said.

"I'm talking about the culture in the club and the culture in the team.

"We need to be really strong in the summer and be brave. We will not have a next season like this if we start like this. If the feeling is still here we should give space to different persons."

United have another league game to play against Chelsea on Friday before facing Tottenham in the Europa League on May 21.

Ruben Amorim was left far from pleased after Man United's 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

There's a trophy and Champions League football on the line in Bilbao, although Amorim suggested that the club might not be ready for a return to Europe's top competition.

"I'm not concerned about the final, it's by far the smallest problem in our club," he said.

"We need to change something that is deeper than this. We are showing in the end of the season that playing in the Premier League and Champions League for us is the moon. We need to know that and I'm not concerned about the final.

"I don't know what is best. If it's playing Champions League or not. So let's think about Chelsea to improve a lot of things."