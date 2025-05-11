Xabi Alonso opens his press conference by revealing that Bayer Leverkusen's last two games of the season will be his last as manager of the club. (2:59)

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso's last home game in charge ended in a 4-2 drubbing by Borussia Dortmund that boosted the visitors' chances of Champions League qualification on Sunday.

After the game Alonso, who is leaving the club at the end of the season, spent time on the pitch waving to supporters and saying goodbye after three years in charge that included a Bundesliga title and a German Cup trophy.

"We lived a lot of special moments and it was a mixed feeling in the last home game. We are thankful for what we achieved in the past three years," Alonso told a press conference after the loss. "I have changed a lot in these years. We had many experiences. Luckily most of them good ones, today maybe not but I will forget this one quickly. What I lived here in Leverkusen has been very special."

Karim Adeyemi scored one goal and set up another for clinical Dortmund to stay one point behind fourth-placed Freiburg with one round of the Bundesliga remaining.

Dortmund next plays relegated Holstein Kiel, while Freiburg plays Eintracht Frankfurt in the final round. The top four teams qualify for Europe's premier club competition.

Third-placed Frankfurt could clinch its place later Sunday with a win at home against St. Pauli, which was just two points above the relegation zone.

Alonso was honored for his impact at the club before kickoff, when defender Jonathan Tah also received tributes before he leaves.

Celebrating with Alonso, his team dominated from the start with a host of chances only to be thwarted by Gregor Kobel in the Dortmund goal.

"We played a very good first half but keeper [Dortmund keeper Gregor] Kobel made saves," Alonso said of the result. "In the second half, we were not good. But football today for me was not the most important thing."

Florian Wirtz set up Jeremie Frimpong to break the deadlock in the 31st, when the Dutch wing back ran to Alonso, leading to a team celebration around the departing coach.

But Julian Brandt replied two minutes later with Dortmund's first shot on goal after Adeyemi pulled the ball back.

Kobel pulled off great saves to deny Nathan Tella and then Wirtz, before Pascal Groß set up Julian Ryerson to score with Dortmund's second shot before the break.

Leverkusen missed more chances after it, before Brandt sent Adeyemi through to make it 3-1 in the 73rd. Serhou Guirassy made sure of the win four minutes later, before Wirtz set up Jonas Hofmann's consolation in stoppage time.

