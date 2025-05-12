European soccer review: Woeful Man Utd, Spurs don't deserve UCL

Open Extended Reactions

The finish line is in sight across the European leagues, and there is tension everywhere as clubs jostle for positions in the standings.

Well, most clubs are anyway. In the case Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, it was another two woeful losses in the Premier League as their focus shifts fully towards the UEFA Europa League final.

In Spain, Barcelona once again came back to break Real Madrid hearts, this time in a 4-3 humdinger at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, while in Germany, league champions Bayern Munich got to say farewell to a legend in Thomas Müller.

All that and more in this edition of Weekend Review as Luis Miguel Echegaray, Sam Marsden and Constantin Eckner look across Europe for the big takeaways and highlights from the weekend.

Top takeaway: Man United, Tottenham lose again

You can read our recap of Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal here, so let me begin this weekend's review with the Europa League finalists.

Both played at home on Sunday and suffered the same fate as Manchester United (16th) lost 2-0 to West Ham United whilst Tottenham Hotspur (17th) suffered defeat to Crystal Palace by the same scoreline. Ruben Amorim's side cannot finish higher than 13th place as a result of their latest loss -- making this their worst season in the Premier League and worst in the top-flight since 1973-1974 when they were relegated. In that campaign, United also suffered 17 league losses. There is no fluidity to their game, nor is there a consistency to their shape of strategy when they have the ball. And I have to be honest, I think they would have been in serious relegation problems had it not been for the presence of Bruno Fernandes.

How about Spurs? In their second season under Ange Postecoglou, the North London side were horrific against Palace as the wonderful Eberechi Eze carved them out with a brace and quite frankly, it could have been more for Oliver Glasner's Eagles. It was Tottenham's 20th defeat of the season.

The question, therefore, begs to be asked: Will this season's Europa League final host the worst two finalists in history? If we're basing it solely on table standings: absolutely. And this includes UEFA Cup's history. Back in 1993-1994, Internazionale finished 13th, avoided relegation by a point in Serie A (four teams went down in a table of 18 teams) and still managed to win the aforementioned UEFA Cup against Austria Salzburg (now known as RB Salzburg) so that would be the closest comparison. But this final in Bilbao? It speaks for breaking any record, both statistically (16th against 17th with a combined 37 league losses) and aesthetically. The fact that one of these teams will play in the Champions League next season is almost insulting.

On paper and to the neutral, this would have seemed like an automatic win for Forest, who remain stoic in their historic hunt for Champions League football. A game at City Ground against the already-relegated Leicester City? Too easy, surely.

But what both these fanbases will remind you is that this is an East Midlands derby so there is always room for tension. Leicester didn't care that they were already down, they weren't here just to make up numbers. They led 1-0 and after Forest came back to make it 2-1, Ruud van Nistelrooy's men kept pushing and it was the introduction of Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Facundo Buonanotte that made the difference. His 81st minute goal made it 2-2 and that's how the game ended, thus severely damaging Forest's hopes of a top-five finish.

At the final whistle, Forest owner Evangelos Marinaki stormed the pitch venting his frustration at Nuno Espirito Santo, which was a terrible show of support and an act of horrible taste. I think we have to remind the Greek owner that the mere fact that Forest are even in this situation is nothing short of remarkable.

Best goal: Eberechi Eze vs. Tottenham

The 26-year-old attacker already had the opener in the 45th minute thanks to Daniel Muñoz's assist and then continued on his threatening mood three minutes into the second half. It was a quick counter from Palace as Eze drove the ball forward from inside his own half until finding Ismaïla Sarr with a delicious pass with the outside of his foot. He kept running towards the box as Sarr returned the favor, finding Eze, who slotted past Spurs keeper Antonín Kinský. Eze is a tremendous talent and there is no reason why Glasner's side could not beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

MVP of the weekend: Matty Cash

It's quite simple really. Aston Villa have to keep winning in order to stand a chance for Champions League football and this included this past weekend when Unai Emery's men faced AFC Bournemouth, who have European ambitions of their own.

Cash had the daunting task of dealing with the menacing runs of Milos Kerkez and handled it very well. But it was in the final moments of the game where Cash delivered heroics. Villa were leading 1-0 but playing with 10 men after Jacob Ramsey's red card in the 80th minute. The Cherries kept pushing for the equalizer and with seconds to go, Antoine Semenyo put in a ball inside the box heading towards Emiliano Martínez's far post where Daniel Jebbison was ready to meet it and make it 1-1. The Aston Villa goalkeeper put a hand to it but it was still heading towards Jebbison. But Cash put his body on the line to clear the danger and ensured his team's lead. A vital intervention from the Poland international that helped his team earn three incredibly important points. -- Echegaray

Top takeaway: Trouble brewing at Sevilla

One of Spain's biggest clubs are in genuine relegation trouble and it's getting ugly.

On Saturday, Sevilla lost 3-2 away at 10-man Celta Vigo to continue their slide down the table. The decision to sack García Pimienta and replace him with Joaquín Caparrós has not paid off. They have now failed to win in eight games, four under Caparrós, and, with just three matches to play, are only four points clear of the drop zone.

They host relegation rivals Las Palmas on Tuesday at the Sánchez-Pizjuán and then finish the season with difficult fixtures against Real Madrid and Champions League-chasing Villarreal.

The club's supporters are getting nervous. On Saturday, after the squad returned to the training ground from Vigo, a group of angry fans forced their way into the premises and barricaded the players inside.

Sevilla confirmed that the players had to spend the night at the training base to avoid any trouble, with local media reporting police used rubber bullets to clear out the most aggressive groups.

"Sevilla will report to the relevant authorities the unusual violent attacks on its employees, players, technical staff and management upon their arrival at the training complex," the club said in a statement.

Best match: Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid

How could it not be the Clásico? Barça came from 2-0 down to beat Madrid 4-3 and put one hand on the LaLiga title. After romping to their fourth consecutive victory over Madrid this season, Hansi Flick's side need just two more points from their final three league fixtures. For the second time in three years, they could even seal the title away at city rivals Espanyol on Thursday.

Best goal: Lamine Yamal vs. Real Madrid

To borrow an old phrase: the teenager is still not a great goal-scorer, but he is a scorer of great goals. Case in point was his brilliant equaliser against Madrid. It looked like there was no room to get a shot away in a crowded box, but he found a way through a bunch of Madrid bodies, angling the ball into the corner and leaving Thibaut Courtois no chance.

MVP of the weekend: Alexander Sørloth

Sørloth stated his case to start more games for Atlético Madrid next season by scoring the earliest hat trick in LaLiga history against his former side Real Sociedad. The Norwegian's treble came inside 11 minutes, with just five minutes separating his first goal from his third, and then he went on to score a fourth goal on the half-hour mark as Atlético won 4-0. The best part? Sørloth told ESPN after the game it's not even the best four-goal haul he's netted in LaLiga.

"I think last season [when he scored four vs. Real Madrid for Villarreal] was better," he said, "because it was against a better opponent." -- Marsden

Top takeaway: Thomas Müller's final home game

Bayern Munich secured their 34th German championship last week, so a lot of smiles in and around the Allianz Arena were to be expected. Just like a few tears among Bayern Munich supporters, because their beloved forward Müller had to say "Auf Wiedersehen" to his fans. Müller made his first appearance for the first team in 2008 and has since played 750 competitive games, winning countless national and European titles.

For many years, the saying, "You never sub off Müller" was held in high regard among fans, meaning that managers who did not fully trust the fan favourite received suspicious looks. Müller's team faced a bravely defending and countering Borussia Monchengladbach side which definitely wanted to become party poopers. But Manuel Neuer, who made his return after a lengthy absence due to a muscle tear in his calf, denied several promising attempts by the guests.

Meanwhile, Müller tried to get into a position for a final goal at the Allianz Arena but remained unlucky throughout the game. He was subbed off in the 84th minute, as his teammates stood in line for him while fans were chanting, "Müller, Müller, Müller." Following Bayern's 2-0 win, they were handed over the Meisterschale, with Müller being the first to lift the trophy which had been absent from Bayern's stadium for a year. It was an emotional day all around in Munich.

With an empathic win over Union, who are in no man's land in the standings, Heidenheim keep their chances to avoid relegation alive. The guests were quite effective in offense, as they converted their first chances against an underwhelming Union side. While Kiel and Bochum lost their respective games on Saturday, Heidenheim will at least qualify for the relegation playoffs against the third-placed team of 2. Bundesliga.

Best goal: Michael Olise vs. Gladbach

Bayern managed to seal the deal late, minutes after Müller had left the field. Leroy Sané moved into position from the right wind and then dummied a shot before playing a precise pass through the opposing line to Olise. The Frenchman hit the ball with the outside of his boot, sending it into the corner. It was a great way to get the championship celebrations rolling.

MVP of the weekend: Manuel Neuer

The 39-year-old had missed 10 games after suffering a muscle injury in early March, with up-and-comer Jonas Urbig replacing the veteran goalkeeper for the time being. Neuer made his comeback on Saturday against Borussia Mönchengladbach and turned out to be a nightmare for the visitors. Particularly in the second half, Neuer managed to make a number of saves on route to a clean sheet. The expectation is that Neuer intends to play a final season with Bayern before calling it a day. -- Eckner

What else you missed this weekend

Final spot for the Champions League in Serie A is coming down to the wire

It's not just the Premier League where we have a dramatic race for remaining Champions League spots. In Italy, fourth place is up for contention. After Napoli, Internazionale and Atalanta there is a legitimate battle for UCL between six teams. Juventus currently hold fourth place but Saturday's 1-1 draw against fifth-placed Lazio means that other teams below them can take advantage.

AS Roma play a difficult game away at Atalanta on Monday and they need a win in order to overtake Juventus and Lazio in the standings. Serie A favors head-to-head and, because Roma drew with Juve twice this season, goal differential takes precedence and that's currently led by Juventus.

Bologna (7th with 62 points) and AC Milan (8th with 60 points) also have a shout but they have a Coppa Italia final to first take care of. With two matchdays remaining after this weekend, stay tuned in Italy to see who earns that final spot for UCL. -- Echegaray