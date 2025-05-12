Stats: Yamal's 12 most in LaLiga, Barca make Clasico history, Mbappe breaks Ronaldo's club record

Open Extended Reactions

The business end of the football season saw more pivotal clashes, as Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 4-3 in the fourth clasico of this season to strengthen their grip on the LaLiga title race. Atletico Madrid hammered Real Sociedad to seal their UEFA Champions League spot, but that wasn't the case for Arsenal in the Premier League, who drew 2-2 away to champions Liverpool. Manchester United and Tottenham suffered losses, while Newcastle United's win over Chelsea and Manchester City's draw against Southampton saw the race for UCL spots tighten.

Over in Italy, Napoli saw their Serie A lead reduced after a draw, while Inter Milan won. Harry Kane physically lifted the first league trophy of his career as Bayern Munich celebrated at home, while PSG also romped to a 4-1 win away from home in Ligue 1 with the title wrapped up ages ago.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best stats from the weekend's football matches:

3

Liverpool's 2-2 draw against Arsenal was only the third time in Premier League history that they failed to win at Anfield after having a two-goal lead at half time.

12

Liverpool extended their unbeaten streak at home against Arsenal in Premier League to 12 games, the club's longest such streak in the English top-flight since a run of 13 straight between 1975-1988.

300

Virgil van Dijk made his 300th PL career appearance (fourth Dutch player to reach the mark).

8

Gabriel Martinelli scored his 8th career goal vs Liverpool, extending his personal best against a European opponent.

22

Manchester United have conceded the first goal of the game 22 times in Premier League this season, only relegated teams Leicester City (29) and Southampton (23) have more such games.

9

Manchester United's 9th home defeat of the league season is their worst in history (also in 1930-31, 33-34 and 62-63).

12

Tottenham lost a home PL game against Crystal Palace for the first time this century, have been unbeaten in the previous 12 such games (10-2-0 W-D-L).

24

Tottenham's 24th loss of the season (all-comps) is their worst record since 1991-92, when they lost 25 games.

75

Ollie Watkins became Aston Villa's all-time top scorer in the Premier League, breaking Gabby Agbonlahor's record (74).

12

With their draw against Manchester City, Southampton took their tally to 12 Premier League points, avoiding 2007-08 Derby County's record of the fewest points in a single PL season (11).

1

Barcelona trailed 2-0 in the first half, but came back to win 4-3. That ties the largest comeback to win in Clasico history (done twice previously in 1950 and 1959).

6 and 3

This was Barcelona's sixth comeback win in LALIGA this season, tying Atlético Madrid for most by any team (9th comeback win overall this season in all competitions). Barcelona now have three wins this season in LALIGA when trailing by multiple goals at any point, as many as all other LALIGA teams combined.

Barcelona are the first team in ElClásico history to go 4-0-0 in the rivalry in a single season �� ABSOLUTE DOMINANCE ���� pic.twitter.com/IgmiWpcKjf - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 11, 2025

34

Raphinha scored his 34th goal of the season in all competitions, which is the best season of his career. Robert Lewandowski (40) and Kylian Mbappé (39) are the only LALIGA players to have scored more in all competitions this season.

3

Ferran Torres became only the second player to make three assists in a LALIGA game this season (Iñaki Williams), and the first player with 3+ assists in El Clasico since Xavi (4) in 2009.

4/4

Hansi Flick joined Pep Guardiola (5 in 2008-10) as the only managers to win their first four Clasico games managed (all competitions).

12

Lamine Yamal scored the 12th LALIGA goal of his career, breaking a tie with Pablo Pombo and Ansu Fati for the most LALIGA goals by a player before turning 18 years old.

16

Barcelona scored 16 goals in the four games vs Real Madrid this season, the most ever by any team vs Real Madrid in a single season (all comps).

13

This was Barcelona's 13th game with 4+ goals in LALIGA this season - two more than any other team in the Top 5 European leagues this season.

3 and 30

Kylian Mbappé scored his third hat trick of the season and became the first Real Madrid player with a hat trick against Barcelona in LALIGA since Iván Zamorano in 1995 - 30 years ago.

39

Mbappé's 39 goals this season (all comps) surpasses Iván Zamorano's tally of 37 (in 1992-93) for most goals by a player in their Real Madrid debut season. The Frenchman has scored 27 LALIGA goals this season, thus overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo's club record (26) of most LALIGA goals in their debut season.

18

This is the longest streak of Clasico games ever (18) without a draw.

4

Alexander Sørloth scored four goals in a LALIGA game for the second time in his career. He has as many 4-goal games in the last 5 LALIGA seasons as all other players combined.

10:47

Sørloth's hat-trick came in 10 minutes, 47 seconds from start of the game, the earliest hat trick in LALIGA history.

175

Jan Oblak earned the 175th LALIGA clean sheet of his career and is now two away from tying Iker Casillas (177) for third-most all-time in LALIGA.

3

Inter Milan achieved their third straight win in all competitions after a streak of 5 winless matches (0-2-3 W-D-L in span).

4

Scott McTominay's four assists this season for Napoli in the league are as many as he made in his entire senior career with Manchester United (over eight PL seasons).

100 and 108

Simone Inzaghi brought up his 100th win with Inter Milan, becoming only the second manager to win at least 100 games with two different teams in SerieA (108 with Lazio), after Nils Liedholm (135 with Roma and 102 with AC Milan).

63

Serhou Guirassy has scored 63 goals in his 100 Bundesliga games. Roy Makaay is the only non-German to have scored more goals in his first 100 Bundesliga games (64).

750

Thomas Müller played his 750th game for Bayern Munich, which was also his 355th and last one at the Allianz Arena.

25

Harry Kane tied Robert Lewandowski for the third-most goals in Europe's top 5 leagues with 25 (only behind Mo Salah with 28 and Mbappe with 27). Kane also became the first player in Bundesliga history to score 25+ goals in each of his first two seasons.

17

Gonçalo Ramos scored a hat trick in 17 minutes (49' to 65') for PSG. This was his second hat trick this season in all competitions. Only Harry Kane (4) and Kylian Mbappe (3) have more hat tricks this season in all competitions than Gonçalo Ramos (2) among players from clubs in the Top 5 European leagues.

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

0

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dropped out of the Saudi Pro League title race, ensuring a trophy-less season for the club - having lost the Saudi Super Cup, King's Cup and the AFC Champions League Elite as well.

3

Inter Miami's 4-1 loss to Minnesota United was the largest margin of defeat (3 goals) in a game where Lionel Messi has played in for Inter Miami (all comps).

27 and 48

Lionel Messi scored his 27th career MLS goal (fifth this season) and first vs Minnesota United; he's scored against 17 of the 21 teams he has faced in MLS. Messi also brought up his 48th career MLS goal contribution (27 goals and 21 assists), the fourth-most since his debut in MLS, only behind LAFC's Dénis Bouanga (53), Dallas' Lucho Acosta (52) and Cucho Hernández (51)

