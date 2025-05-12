NWSL Power Rankings: Current jump Pride, Gotham into top spot

Open Extended Reactions

It's Monday, and another week of NWSL action is in the books, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 8 to come up with this week's order of all 14 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: Friday, May 16 vs. Orlando Pride, 8 p.m. ET

How do you bounce back from a couple of disappointing weeks? The Current were up 3-0 on Bay FC in the 38th minute on the way to a 4-1 victory at home. Debinha had a double after Beatriz's third-minute opener. The victory vaulted Kansas City back to the summit of the league and also put KC back on top of the scoring charts. The attack continues to be a force to be reckoned with, even after a few quiet moments -- and the back line isn't half bad either.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: Friday, May 16 vs. Kansas City Current, 8 p.m. ET

The Pride will have mixed emotions after the weekend, having secured a 1-1 draw with the North Carolina Courage thanks to a looping header from Prisca Chilufya in the 93rd minute. Yet, it's the second consecutive week in which Orlando has been unable to secure all three points and the third time in four matches. That, plus other results, drops the Pride off the top of the table, and off the summit of the power rankings as well, for now. They could steal the spot right back next week in an anticipated showdown with fellow title contender Kansas City at Inter&Co Stadium.

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: Friday, May 16 vs. San Diego Wave, 7:30 p.m. ET

For the second weekend in a row, Gotham did just about everything right and still couldn't score, falling 1-0 to Racing Louisville on Friday, just days after a scoreless draw with the Chicago Stars. Gotham had much more of the ball in Kentucky, had more shots, and had Midge Purce back in the starting lineup for the first time since March 2024. But the Bats couldn't beat Racing goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer, couldn't stop a long-range goal from Taylor Flint and head back to the northeast with a defeat.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: Friday, May 16 vs. Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Wave looked to be on the way to another three points but conceded a late penalty and had to settle for a 1-1 draw with the Portland Thorns. Teenage forward Kimmi Ascanio notched her second goal of the year with a sharp header just six minutes in, but Kennedy Wesley's tackle to deny a goal-scoring opportunity changed the complexion of the game in the 41st minute. Perhaps the Wave would've earned a victory at full strength, but they weren't and didn't.

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: Friday, May 16 vs. Houston Dash, 8 p.m. ET

Despite falling into an early hole, the Thorns continued fighting and eventually found an equalizer from the penalty spot in a 1-1 road draw with the San Diego Wave on Saturday. Jayden Perry converted from the spot in what everyone knew would be the last kick of the game after Sam Coffey drew a penalty on one of her many entries into the area late in the match. With the stalemate, the Thorns stay undefeated in their last four.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: Saturday, May 17 vs. Utah Royals, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Spirit had to fight for it but earned a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Stars on Saturday. After an own-goal opener, the Stars hit right back. The Spirit poked ahead again but conceded after. Gift Monday, however, scored off the bench with a goal the Stars wouldn't be able to match. That two-match skid isn't forgotten, but the Spirit looked more like the team we saw in April than the one we saw vs. Gotham and Angel City.

play 1:43 Seattle Reign FC vs. Houston Dash - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Seattle Reign FC vs. Houston Dash, 05/12/2025

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: Saturday, May 17 vs. Bay FC, 10 p.m. ET

Angel City earned a 2-0 victory over the Utah Royals, seeing a good performance rewarded with a Christen Press goal in the 66th minute -- only one minute after she entered the contest -- and a late cherry on top from Alyssa Thompson. Far more important than any results or ranking is the news released by the league Saturday that defender Savy King is stable. King collapsed to the pitch during the second half of the victory, prompting concerns from the entire NWSL community.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: Friday, May 16 vs. Racing Louisville, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Reign fell 1-0 at home to the Houston Dash in the final match of the weekend. It's the sixth match in a row in which the Reign have scored one goal or fewer. Obviously, it was the latter Sunday, with the Reign registering just one shot on target in a cagey match that also saw them finish without a single big chance according to the data providers.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: Friday, May 16 vs. Seattle Reign, 7:30 p.m. ET

A golazo from distance by Taylor Flint pushed Racing to a 1-0 victory over Gotham City to open up the NWSL weekend. That makes it two wins in a row for Bev Yanez's squad and three in a row avoiding defeat -- and they're back at home next week hosting the Seattle Reign for another Friday night at Lynn Family Stadium.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: Saturday, May 17 vs. Chicago Stars, 5 p.m. ET

Felicitas Rauch's goal had the Courage up in the first half, but they couldn't hold on to the lead, settling for a 1-1 draw with the Orlando Pride. Goalkeeper Casey Murphy made two saves earlier in the game but mishandled a shot late. Still, the Courage avoided defeat for the third week in a row against a series of tough opponents.

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: Friday, May 16 vs. Portland Thorns, 8 p.m. ET

The Dash played a tactical contest against the Seattle Reign and came away 1-0 winners thanks to a goal from Maggie Graham in the 57th minute. Graham used her first touch to finish off a low cross from Ryan Gareis after the Dash had won the ball back with the press. While they're still on just 10 points, it's the second win in three weeks -- with the home-field advantage of hot Houston coming soon in the summer.

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: Saturday, May 17 vs. Angel City FC, 10 p.m. ET

Bay headed to Kansas City and struggled, falling 4-1 to the Current in a Sunday matinee. Penelope Hocking started the second half with a goal the Californians hoped would help them rally back from 3-0, but instead they conceded once again. The flow of the game had a lot to do with it, but they may take some heart from the fact that they had more of the ball than the Current. Small consolation for a team still seeking the third win of the year.

play 1:56 Chicago Stars vs. Washington Spirit - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Stars vs. Washington Spirit, 05/10/2025

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Saturday, May 17 vs. NC Courage, 5 p.m. ET

After earning a point last weekend, the Stars showed some fight Saturday, twice answering the Washington Spirit's goals with tallies of their own, only for the third to go unanswered in a 3-2 home defeat. Julia Grosso scored a lovely goal, her first in NWSL. Getting the Canada international up and running would be welcomed for Chicago.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: Saturday, May 17 vs. Washington Spirit, 7:30 p.m. ET

Another week, another defeat for the Royals, who fell 2-0 to Angel City on Friday at BMO Stadium. At least the biggest issue is relatively apparent: The Royals haven't scored a goal in 270 minutes, last finding the back of the net in the dying moments of their only win so far this season. They put seven shots on target against Angel City, so perhaps the breakthrough is coming.