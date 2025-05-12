Open Extended Reactions

The Women's Professional Leagues Limited (WPLL) have announced that the Women's Championship will be formally known as the WSL 2 from the 2025-26 season to bring both league names under one Women's Super League Football umbrella.

The announcement comes alongside a statement that the Women's Super League and Women's Championship will be overseen by a new independent company named WSL Football in a formal change and rebrand.

The WSL has been given a rebranded logo and colour scheme. Women’s Professional Game - WSL Football

Ruth Hooper, the CMO of WSL Football, said: "Developing this new visual world with Anomaly has been a real labour of love. No one plays football like a female -- it is our strength and the way players move is one element of what makes women's football distinctive and special.

"As soon as this concept was brought to the table, we knew it was the right route, and we embraced it. It has taken months of work, and we have spoken to clubs, fans, players and partners who have all inputted during the process and been on this journey with us.

"There is a lot more in store over the coming months as we continue to grow the women's game for the future."

The ­Championship was originally known as WSL 2 when it was introduced in 2014 but was rebranded as the Women's Champion­ship before the 2018‑19 campaign.