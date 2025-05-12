Open Extended Reactions

Frustrated Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho answered sarcastically that he "throws coins in the air" after being asked in a postmatch news conference how he selects his starting XI.

Mourinho, who joined Fenerbahce on a two-year contract last summer, has often rotated his starting line up in Super Lig games.

Asked by a local reporter why that was, Mourinho said after his team's 4-1 league win at Istanbul BB: "I have 25 coins, I throw the coins in the air. The ones that stay on the table are the players that play, the ones that go on the floor, go on the bench. I do it just like this. During the week I'm having fun, I go to nightclubs every day in Istanbul. It's simple."

Jose Mourinho is set to end his first season at Fenerbahce with a second-place finish in the Turkish Super Lig. Cemal Yurttas/Anadolu via Getty Images

Mourinho, who has spoken throughout the season about the "toxic" environment in the Super Lig, dodged questions about his future.

Fenerbahce president Ali Koç recently said that he would like for Mourinho to continue at the club next season amid reports that the former Chelsea manager could leave this summer. Koç even revealed that Mourinho had received a €36 million ($40 million) offer in the middle of the season to leave Fenerbahce but turned it down.

Asked about Koç's remarks, Mourinho said: "His words are his words. I have too much respect for our president ... I have no comments, I'm just a coach."

Mourinho was then asked twice if he is going to continue at Fenerbahce at the end of the season or if he will consider other offers and said: "I don't understand the question."

Mourinho had set his sights on ending Fenerbahce's 11-year Super Lig title drought. However, Fenerbahce, who have already secured a second-place finish in the Super Lig, are eight points adrift of leaders Galatasaray with three games remaining.