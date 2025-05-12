Gab Marcotti says Xabi Alonso should be asking questions of Real Madrid before he commits to replacing Carlo Ancelotti. (2:18)

Real Madrid are finalising a deal for Xabi Alonso to become their new coach as soon as possible, multiple sources have told ESPN, with the club keen to have him in place for this summer's Club World Cup.

Alonso would welcome the opportunity to take charge of the team early, sources said, due to the lack of time for proper pre-season after the tournament, which is set to end just a month before the 2025-26 LaLiga campaign begins. A source told ESPN that an essential condition for a final agreement would be the approval of Bayer Leverkusen, but that is not expected to be an issue, given the good relationship between the two clubs.

Alonso announced last Friday that he would not continue as Leverkusen coach, saying it was "the right moment" to move on. On Sunday, he said he would announce his next move "shortly."

His arrival at the Bernabéu has been agreed, and is expected to be announced publicly soon. On Monday, Carlo Ancelotti was announced as the new head coach of Brazil.

Madrid's 4-3 defeat to Barcelona in El Clásico on Sunday means the team are on the brink of losing out in the LaLiga title race, trailing Barça by seven points with three games remaining.

Sources also told ESPN that Madrid are close to confirming another early arrival, that of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, so the defender can travel to the United States for the Club World Cup.

Both clubs must agree a compensation fee, as the England international's contract at Anfield expires on June 30th. Liverpool have asked for a fee to release him, which would be around €1 million ($1.1m).

With the right back position covered, Madrid will also work to strengthen the centre of defence and left-back.

Xabi Alonso led Bayer Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title last season. Lars Baron/Getty Images

The club believes both positions need more quality and additional players, with the defence being the most vulnerable part of the team this season.

Among others, the names of Álvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen have been discussed, although the relatively high price tags for both -- €60 million ($66.7m) and €50m ($55.6m) respectively -- are a drawback and have seen Madrid look to keep other options open.

Another player who is highly rated is William Saliba. Madrid have tracked the Arsenal player since his loan spell at Marseille in 2021.

However his contract expires in 2027, and the high cost of a move would mean either waiting to negotiate with Arsenal in a year's time, or waiting again, for him to become a free agent.

Additions to central midfield also haven't been ruled out, in order to fill a key role that Madrid are missing, following the retirement of Toni Kroos last summer.

It remains to be seen what happens in terms of departures.

There are expected to be several players leaving, and that will also impact possible recruits, although club sources told ESPN they don't expect a major overhaul of the squad.