Injuries to Vinícius Júnior and Lucas Vázquez added to Real Madrid's problems on Monday, with the club on the brink of missing out on the LaLiga title, and head coach Carlo Ancelotti set to depart for Brazil.

Vinícius and Vázquez were both substituted during Madrid's 4-3 Clásico defeat to Barcelona on Sunday, a result which left leaders Barça seven points ahead, with just three games remaining.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Monday that Ancelotti will take charge of the national team from May 26, when the LaLiga season concludes, although Madrid are yet to make his departure official.

LaLiga table GP PTS 1 - Barcelona 35 82 2 - Real Madrid 35 75 3 - Atlético 35 70 4 - Athletic Club 35 64 5 - Villarreal 35 61 6 - Real Betis 35 58 7 - Celta Vigo 35 49 8 - Vallecano 35 47 9 - Mallorca 35 47 10 - Valencia 35 45 11 - Osasuna 35 45

"Following tests carried out today on Vinícius Jr. by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain in his left ankle," the club said in a statement on Monday. "His recovery will be monitored."

They also said right-back Vázquez had been diagnosed "with an injury to the pectineus muscle in his left thigh."

Vinícius provided two assists for Kylian Mbappé in the Clásico at Montjuïc, with the France forward scoring a hat trick, but ending up on the losing side.

He was substituted in the 88th minute -- having attempted to play on for some time with the injury -- and replaced by youngster Victor Muñoz, who soon missed a good opportunity to level the game.

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior is set for a spell on the sidelines. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Vázquez, whose error had led to Barça's fourth goal, was withdrawn in the 84th minute and replaced by Endrick.

The Clásico loss means the LaLiga title race could be concluded this week. Madrid host Mallorca on Wednesday, while Barcelona travel to Espanyol on Thursday.

If Madrid fail to beat Mallorca, Barça would be champions, with Madrid only able to match the leaders' points tally, and Barça possessing the head-to-head advantage after their two league Clásico wins this season.

Sources have told ESPN that Madrid were finalising a deal on Monday for Xabi Alonso to become the club's new coach at the end of the league season, replacing Ancelotti.

Alonso announced on Friday that he would be leaving Bayer Leverkusen after three successful seasons at the Bundesliga club.