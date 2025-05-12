Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Minnesota United's win over Inter Miami, and the trolling from official club accounts on social media. (2:18)

Inter Miami CF coach Javier Mascherano said Monday that "there are things that need to be corrected" following a poor run of form and 4-1 defeat to Minnesota United on Saturday that cemented the club's worst-ever loss in an MLS match that featured Lionel Messi.

"I'm not going to be a hypocrite here and say everything's fine because obviously we don't like losing. I understand that we've lost four of the last five games and that there are things that need to be corrected," Mascherano told media on Monday.

Heading into Wednesday's away game against the San Jose Earthquakes, Miami has lost four out of five games across all competitions in the last three weeks, marking their worst run of form since a five-game winless streak in early 2024.

"I think many of the goals we've conceded, which are 14 in the last five games, have to do with inattention and individual errors, rather than a collective approach to defending," said Miami's coach.

Ahead of the mid-week regular season match, the 4th place side from the Eastern Conference have focused on team cohesion and chemistry in order to bounce back.

"I think there's nothing better than spending these four or five days together right now, to be together, to talk, to do team building, to share moments that aren't common during the season, but which are important at certain times," said Mascherano.

On Monday, co-owner David Beckham took offense to social media posts from Minnesota United and called on Saturday's winners to "show a little respect."