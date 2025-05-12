Transfer rumors, news: Bayern eyeing moves for Wirtz, Tah

Gab Marcotti says Xabi Alonso should be asking questions of Real Madrid before he commits to replacing Carlo Ancelotti. (2:18)

Bayern Munich are stepping up their efforts to sign both Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Tah, while Liverpool have held advanced talks regarding Jeremie Frimpong. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Bayern Munich will reportedly look to sign Bayer Leverkusen duo Florian Wirtz and Jonathan Tah. (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images)

- Bayern Munich are pushing ahead with negotiations to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and centre-back Jonathan Tah, as reported by Sky Sports Deutschland. The Bavarians are in direct contact with Leverkusen and want to sign Wirtz before the FIFA Club World Cup, but Die Werkself are demanding €150 million for the 22-year-old with €120m to €130m to be fixed. There have also been concrete negotiations with Tah, who will be a free agent this summer.

- Liverpool have already held advanced talks regarding Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, as reported by Florian Plettenberg, who adds that he is one of the Reds' top options to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. Frimpong is planning to leave Die Werkself this summer, and the 24-year-old has a €35m to €40m release clause that will allow him to do so.

- Napoli are increasingly confident that they will sign Manchester City attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne when his contract ends this summer, reports Sky Sports Italia, with Gli Azzurri hoping for a definitive confirmation so they can reach a full agreement. In another report, the same outlet states that negotiations for Lille striker Jonathan David -- who will also be a free agent -- are being slowed by various factors, including a request for a termination clause.

- Chelsea will hold crunch talks with the representatives of Napoli's Victor Osimhen -- currently on loan at Galatasaray -- as they aim to find a compromise regarding the Nigerian striker's wage demands of €12m-per-season, reports Football Transfers. The Blues will try to find a structure for a deal but will look at alternatives if an agreement can't be reached, with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Ipswich Town's Liam Delap the main options.

- Andrey Santos' performances on loan at Strasbourg from Chelsea have caught Arsenal's attention, reports Le 10 Sport, which goes as far as suggesting that the Gunners are the top contenders to sign the midfielder. Even so, there will be competition from Paris Saint-Germain, and it isn't certain whether Chelsea will let the 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder leave.