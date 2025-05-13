Transfer rumors, news: Delap to choose Man United over Chelsea

Gab Marcotti says Xabi Alonso should be asking questions of Real Madrid before he commits to replacing Carlo Ancelotti. (2:18)

Manchester United have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign England under-21 international Liam Delap, while Liverpool have held advanced talks regarding Jeremie Frimpong. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap looks most likely to join Manchester United in the summer, reports talkSPORT. The England under-21 international, who moved to Ipswich from Manchester City last year, is available for just £30 million due to a relegation release clause in his contract. The 22-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided two assists for a team which has struggled all season, and most of the Premier League's top clubs have been considering a move due to the low transfer fee. The report adds that United boss Ruben Amorim sees Delap and Wolves forward Matheus Cunha as key parts of his rebuild, with Rasmus Højlund set to depart.

- Liverpool have already held advanced talks regarding Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong, as reported by Florian Plettenberg, who adds that he is one of the Reds' top options to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold. Frimpong is planning to leave Die Werkself this summer, and the 24-year-old has a €35m to €40m release clause.

- Bayern Munich are pushing ahead with negotiations to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and centre-back Jonathan Tah, as reported by Sky Sports Deutschland. The Bavarians are in direct contact with Leverkusen and want to sign Wirtz before the FIFA Club World Cup, but Die Werkself are demanding €150 million for the 22-year-old, with €120m to €130m to be fixed. There have also been concrete negotiations with Tah, who will be a free agent this summer.

- Xabi Alonso will play with a front two of Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior at Real Madrid next season, Cadena SER claims, meaning fewer minutes for Rodrygo, who could leave the club. Los Blancos will tell Rodrygo that his role is set to change, which might speed up a departure. Madrid would also like to sign AFC Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen at centre-back and are "optimistic" about completing a deal, and also want to sign a left-back, with Benfica's Álvaro Carreras and Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo both mentioned. Calciomercato links AC Milan left-back Theo Hernández with a return to Real Madrid.

- Manchester City will make a move to sign AC Milan central midfielder Tijjani Reijnders but the Serie A club are set to demand a fee in excess of £57m to break their record transfer, when Kaka moved to Real Madrid. The 26-year-old Reijnders, who plays a holding role, has 22 caps for Netherlands. The report adds that Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is another potential option, but Reijnders is preferred.

- Chelsea will hold crunch talks with the representatives of Napoli's Victor Osimhen -- who is on loan at Galatasaray -- to find a compromise regarding his wage demands. Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Liam Delap are alternative options. (Football Transfers)

- Napoli are increasingly confident that they will sign Manchester City attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne when his contract ends this summer. The same outlet states that negotiations for Lille striker Jonathan David -- who will also be a free agent -- are being slowed by various factors, including a request for a termination clause. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Andrey Santos' performances on loan at Strasbourg from Chelsea have caught Arsenal's attention and the Gunners are the top contenders to sign the midfielder. There will be competition from Paris Saint-Germain, and it isn't certain whether Chelsea will let the 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder leave. (Le 10 Sport)

- Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest in Newcastle United central defender Sven Botman, but the 25-year-old is ready to commit his future to the Magpies (The i paper)