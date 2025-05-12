Open Extended Reactions

Harry Kane has brushed off the criticism he has received from rival fans during his long wait for the first trophy of his career, saying "we'll see what people talk about now."

Kane, 32, won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich on May 4 and lifted the Meisterschale on Saturday at the Allianz Arena following his team's win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

The England captain's interminable wait for the first winner's medal of his illustrious career was mocked by rival fans and led to him leaving boyhood club Tottenham Hotspur to join the Bundesliga giants in 2023.

"It is a weight on the shoulders," Kane told The Times. "I'm very aware of the fact that I hadn't won it. I put myself under more pressure than anyone else. As the years go by you start to think: 'Is it going to happen?' You keep going, you keep pushing yourself and good things come and this is definitely one of those. And we'll see what people talk about now. I'm sure they'll find something and I'll take it in my stride."

Despite collecting a host of individual accolades, Kane's failure to win a trophy during his storied career had fostered talk of a trophy "curse."

"I'm not different to what I was before I won," Kane said. "It was something that was missing from my resumé. I'd achieved a lot of big things in my career from an individual point of view and this is one of those things I obviously wanted to achieve, a team title, a league title. And there's still team trophies I want to achieve so it doesn't stop now, it ain't like: 'This is the end and I hang my boots up happy.'

"This is just the beginning of hopefully more to come."

Kane's Bundesliga success comes after losing a Champions League final and two Carabao Cup finals with Spurs, two European Championship finals with England and a German Super Cup final on his Bayern debut last season.

Harry Kane has won the first team trophy of his goal-laden career. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

"It's nice to be on the other side to be honest, to have that celebration I've not had before," he said. "I've seen my fair share of other teams lifting trophies."

Bayern's capture of their 33rd Bundesliga title was confirmed when second-placed Bayer Leverkusen drew 2-2 with Freiburg. Kane and several of his Bayern teammates gathered together to watch the match and Kane posted videos of their celebrations of his social media accounts.

"Once it was official, a switch just went off and me and Eric [Dier] especially started getting the champagne going, the songs going and everyone else just turned up," Kane said. "That was a special night when everyone completely let free."

Kane, who is on track to become the first player to end his first two Bundesliga seasons as the competition's top scorer, reflected on the choice he made to leave north London and move to Bavaria.

"It was a big decision," Kane said. "I could have easily stayed at Spurs, played in the Premier League and carried on scoring goals, but I wanted to push myself. I wanted to see how good I could be and play in the biggest games, the biggest title run-ins and Champions League games. I've done that.

"Though we've not been successful in the other competitions we've played in big games and big nights. And I think that tonight is just the start of something special."