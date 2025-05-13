Take a look at Wrexham's journey to being promoted to the Championship. (1:02)

Wrexham AFC will play three A-League clubs as part of a preseason friendly tour across Australia and New Zealand in July.

The Red Dragons will take on Melbourne Victory at Marvel Stadium on July 11, Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium on July 15, and Wellington Phoenix at Sky Stadium on July 19.

The club, made famous when Hollywood stars and entrepreneurs Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds purchased it in 2021 and the subject of the Welcome to Wrexham documentary series, was recently promoted to the Championship.

It was the club's third consecutive promotion in what has been a rapid ascent up the football pyramid.

"From the very beginning, we wanted to help make Wrexham a globally recognised team, town and brand," co-chairmen McElhenney and Reynolds said in a media release.

"We could not be more excited to bring the Red Dragons to Australia and New Zealand, and we are particularly proud that this announcement features neither a Men at Work or Hugh Jackman joke. The latter of which took maturity and tremendous restraint. We're proud of Ryan. Of course, we make no promises going forward."