Liverpool boss Arne Slot took a short break to Ibiza, Spain as he celebrated his side's Premier League title victory.

The Dutch coach guided Liverpool to their 20th top-flight league title -- and their second of the Premier League era -- in his debut season with the club having succeeded Jürgen Klopp.

Slot was spotted in Ibiza where he was welcomed to the stage at one beach bar while Queen's "We are the Champions" played in the background.

Meanwhile, a group of Liverpool players are instead reportedly heading to a Dubai.

Liverpool play again on Monday away to Brighton in their penultimate game of the season before ending with a home game against Crystal Palace on May 25 when they will hoist the Premier League trophy.