The Lionesses have unveiled their kit for the European Championship. England Football/The FA

The new kit that will be worn by the Lionesses this summer at the European Championship was revealed on Tuesday.

The Lionesess, who won the Euros in 2022, will wear the new kit at the tournament hosted in Switzerland in July.

The home kit, designed by Nike, features a red and blue ombré stripe across the top of a white shirt with the iconic three lions crest in the usual top left spot.

The black away kit is accented with a blue logo and unique red, pink and blue side panel. This is the first time England women will wear a black kit.

The Euros begin on July 2, with the Lionesses beginning their campaign on July 5 against France.