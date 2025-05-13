Alex Kirkland reacts to the news that Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season to take charge of the Brazilian national team. (1:26)

Real Madrid are close to confirming the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, sources have told ESPN, in order for the defender can travel to the United States for the Club World Cup.

Both clubs must agree a compensation fee, as the England international's contract at Anfield expires on June 30. Liverpool have asked for a fee to release him, which would be around €1 million ($1.1m).

With the right back position covered by Alexander-Arnold, Madrid will also work to strengthen the centre of defence and left-back.

The club believes both positions need more quality and additional players, with the defence being the most vulnerable part of the team this season.

Sources told ESPN that, among others, the names of Álvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen have been discussed, although the relatively high price tags for both -- €60 million ($66.7m) and €50m ($55.6m) respectively -- are a drawback and have seen Madrid look to keep other options open.

Another player who is highly rated is William Saliba. Madrid have tracked the Arsenal player since his loan spell at Marseille in 2021.

However, his contract expires in 2027, and the high cost of a move would mean either waiting to negotiate with Arsenal in a year's time, or waiting again, for him to become a free agent.

Additions to central midfield also have not been ruled out, in order to fill a key role that Madrid are missing, following the retirement of Toni Kroos last summer.

It remains to be seen what happens in terms of departures.

There are expected to be several players leaving, and that will also impact possible recruits, although club sources told ESPN they don't expect a major overhaul of the squad.

ESPN reported on Monday that Madrid are finalising a deal for Xabi Alonso to become their new coach as soon as possible with the club keen to have him in place for the Club World Cup.