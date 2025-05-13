Aitana Bonmatí sits down with ESPN to discuss fellow Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's rapid rise up the ranks of the global game. (2:02)

Barcelona sporting director Deco has told ESPN he expects Lamine Yamal to sign a new contract and make history at the club as part of an exciting generation of youngsters.

Yamal is out of contract in 2026, but ESPN have previously reported he will extend his terms when he turns 18 in July.

The teenager has established himself as one of the best players in the world this season, with his performances helping Barça win the Spanish Supercopa and the Copa del Rey already.

Alongside the likes of Pau Cubarsí, Alejandro Balde and Pedri, he forms the spine of a young team that is also on the brink of winning LaLiga, with Sunday's Clásico win over Real Madrid meaning they need just two points from their final three games to wrap up the title.

"A player has to be happy where they are, but I can't see a better place for Lamine to be," Deco told ESPN when asked about Yamal's contractual situation.

"The boy grew up here; he's from here. This generation of players has the chance to make history. Putting myself in his shoes, I would want to be here, to be part of it.

"I don't see any problem, especially as he has a contract [until 2026]. [The renewal] will end up happening."

Alongside Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski, Yamal, who has 16 goals and 24 assists in all competitions, has been part of a Barça attack that has scored 167 goals in 57 matches this season.

However, while Deco is not expecting any major transfer activity this summer, he concedes the squad may need more backup for Yamal and Raphinha, who have carried Barça's threat from the flanks this year.

Lamine Yamal has established himself as one of the best players in the world this season. Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

"I don't believe anyone will want to leave this team, given the dynamic and the fun they're having," the former Portugal international added.

"We have already renewed most of the players' [contracts]; now we need to take care of the others that are still here. I said last year we couldn't lose anyone and I think it's the same now.

"If we can improve, that's always an option, but the key is to consolidate what we have for the coming years. Suddenly we feel quite dependent on Raphinha and Lamine. Maybe we need similar players, a solution for them [when they're not available].

"But the squad is quite balanced and we have a lot of good players coming through the youth teams as well."

Barça could win the league as early as Wednesday if Real Madrid slip up against Mallorca. Failing that, they will be crowned champions with a win at city rivals Espanyol on Thursday.

The LaLiga title will seal a domestic treble, while the team also reached a first Champions League semifinal since 2019, eventually losing to Inter Milan 7-6 on aggregate after an epic tie.

"The idea at the start of the season, with the changes we made, was to compete," Deco said. "Competing means fighting with the top teams.

"The season has slightly exceeded expectations, because we have competed against a strong Real Madrid side and only because of fine margins are we not in the final of the Champions League.

"To get to the end of the season be competing for everything, that was the idea. And we have won the Spanish Supercopa and the Copa del Rey already."