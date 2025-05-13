Why the Europa League is 'no excuse' for Man United's loss vs. West Ham (1:42)

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to parade the Europa League trophy in front of their fans if they win the final despite opponents Manchester United indicating they will not hold a major celebration if they are victorious in Bilbao, sources have told ESPN.

Tottenham will attempt to win their first piece of silverware since 2008 when they meet United in the Europa League final in Spain next week.

A source has told ESPN that Spurs, who sit one place above the relegation places in the Premier League after a miserable domestic campaign, are keen to hold a parade if they win.

United, however, will not do the same if they win the final. The club have traditionally decided against holding open-top bus parades after winning cups.

There was no parade after winning the FA Cup in 2016, the Carabao Cup and Europa League in 2017, the Carabao Cup in 2023 or the FA Cup in 2024.

The last United parade was held to celebrate their 20th title in 2013, also the year of Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

United would struggle to find time to hold a parade even if there was a desire to organise one.

Following the Europa League final on May 21, Ruben Amorim's team play their final Premier League fixture of the season against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on May 25.

The squad are then due to fly to Malaysia immediately after the game for a two-match post-season tour. Following their return, a number of players will be expected to join up with their national teams for international fixtures in June.

Speaking about the post-season tour, Amorim said: "We need to help the club, because the club wins some money.

"We are going to connect with our fans around the world. And that is important, especially when we lose and we disappoint our supporters during this tough season.

"So I think it's the least we can do. And we are going to take all the team, young kids also, we'll have the staff there. We have a lot of changes in the staff, so we are trying to build something as a family. I think it's also a good thing."