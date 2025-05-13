Open Extended Reactions

The English Football Association are set to reappoint Dan Ashworth to a senior role with formal confirmation expected later this week, a source has told ESPN.

The 54-year-old spent six years with the FA up until 2018 and more recently five months as Manchester United sporting director before his abrupt departure in September.

The FA declined to confirm exactly what position Ashworth will take up but the source indicated he is likely to head up the FA elite men's and women's development.

FA men's technical director John McDermott is expected to continue in his role.

In eventually appointing Thomas Tuchel as Gareth Southgate's successor, chief executive Mark Bullingham stated the organisation's desire to improve the number of homegrown coaches at the top end of the game.

Southgate was credited with overhauling the culture around the England's men's team while Ashworth had the wider remit of helping to give St George's Park direction and purpose, including unveiling the new "England DNA" in 2014, which focused on giving young international footballers more playing experiences to improve their chances of success.

Sources have told ESPN that Ashworth was considered for the sporting director role at Arsenal before the Gunners opted for Andrea Berta to replace Edu.