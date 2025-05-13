Nelson's Column is lit up to celebrate Chelsea's unbeaten season in the Women's Super League. (0:59)

Everton have announced that Goodison Park will become the permanent home of their women's side from the start of next season.

The men's side will be shifting base to the newly-built Everton Stadium at the end of this season after 133 years at Goodison Park. They play their final game at the venue on Sunday against Southampton.

The women's side, who play their home games at 2,200-capacity Walton Hall Park, have played twice at Goodison in the Women's Super League (WSL) this season.

"The move addresses Everton Women's rapid growth and need for a larger, more suitable venue than Walton Hall Park," the club said in a statement.

"The move to Goodison will include enhancements that will be made over time and will ensure adequate facilities are in place before the start of the season. The relocation will also generate economic opportunities for local businesses through matchday footfall."

Everton, who finished eighth in the recently-concluded WSL season, beat Merseyside rivals Liverpool at Goodison Park last year. However, they were beaten 5-0 by Chelsea in their only other game at the stadium this season.

"This move is a testament to where the women's game is right now and, more importantly, where it is heading, " Everton captain Megan Finnigan said.

"Goodison is a magical stadium with a deep heritage and close ties to the local community. Leading the team out for that first home match of next season will be nothing short of a career highlight -- and the prospect of what Everton Women can become with such an iconic ground to call our home is hugely exciting."

The club added that along with the women's games, Goodison will also host academy matches.