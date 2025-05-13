Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest have said owner Evangelos Marinakis stormed onto the pitch against Leicester City on Sunday because of the "deep frustration" he felt at seeing forward Taiwo Awoniyi in pain, and denied there was a confrontation with manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The incident took place in the aftermath of Forest's 2-2 draw against Leicester, which saw them lose ground in the race for Champions League qualification. Marinakis found his way onto the pitch and cut an irate figure as he remonstrated with Espirito Santo.

The Forest manager said Marinakis' frustrations stemmed from the situation around Awoniyi, who clattered the post in the closing stages. The forward went off to receive treatment but looked on visible pain after rejoining the game. Forest announced on Tuesday that the Nigeria international has undergone abdominal surgery.

The club put out a statement on Tuesday explaining their owner's actions.

"His reaction was one of deep care, responsibility, and emotional investment in one of our own. He didn't just see it as an isolated incident, but as something that reflected the values and unity of the entire team," they said.

"In moments like that he demonstrates his leadership, not just through words, but through action and presence. In the final ten minutes of the game, when he saw our player clearly in discomfort, struggling through visible pain, it became increasingly difficult for him to stay on the sidelines.

"His deep frustration at seeing our player lying on the ground in severe pain -- something no one with genuine care could ignore -- triggered him to go onto the pitch. It was instinctive, human, and a reflection of just how much this team and its people mean to him. He would do the same again if such an unfortunate event were ever to reoccur.

"The truth of the matter is there was no confrontation, with Nuno or with others, either on the pitch or inside the stadium. There was only shared frustration between all of us that the medical team should never have allowed the player to continue."