Chelsea vs Man United: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United travel to face Chelsea on Friday, with the Europa League final and a shot at redemption on the horizon.

With majority of the club's focus trained on Wednesday night, Ruben Amorim could opt to rest some of his key players. Last weekend, their abysmal league form continued with a 2-0 home defeat to West Ham. United have not won in their last seven Premier League games and are languishing in 16th place in the table.

- Premier League table

Chelsea, meanwhile, will he hoping to strengthen their claim for a spot in next season's Champions League.

Up until their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday, it had seemed as if Chelsea had hit form at just the right time -- they had won four and drawn two of the six Premier League games before the Newcastle match. Cole Palmer's apparent return to form and Enzo Fernández's new-found attacking threat make them favourites to earn all three points at Stamford Bridge on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the United States, Optus Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Friday, May 16 at 8.15 p.m. BST (3.15 p.m. E.T.; 12:45 a.m. IST and 5.15 a.m. AEST, Saturday morning)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Craig Pawson

Moises Caicedo earned Chelsea a point from their trip to Old Trafford in the reverse fixture in November. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Injury news:

Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku, F, knock, OUT

Wesley Fofana, D, muscle, OUT for the season

Malo Gusto, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early May

Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return mid-May

Omari Kellyman, M, hamstring, OUT for the season

Nicolas Jackson, F, OUT suspended

Manchester United

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Tom Heaton, GK, muscle, DOUBT

Leny Yoro, D, foot, OUT, estimated return late May

Matthijs de Ligt, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return mid-May

Ayden Heaven, D, leg, OUT, estimated return mid-May

Toby Collyer, M, knock, OUT, estimated return late-May

Joshua Zirkzee, F, hamstring, OUT for season

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT for season

Diogo Dalot, D, calf, OUT, estimated return mid-May

Expected Lineups:

Chelsea

GK: Robert Sánchez

RB: Moisés Caicedo | CB: Trevoh Chalobah | CB: Levi Colwill | LB: Marc Cucurella

CM: Romeo Lavia | CM: Enzo Fernandez

RW: Jadon Sancho | CAM: Cole Palmer | LW: Noni Madueke

CF: Pedro Neto

Manchester United

GK: Altay Bayindir

CB: Tyler Fredricson | CB: Victor Lindelöf | CB: Leny Yoro

RWB: Patrick Dorgu | CM: Kobbie Mainoo | CM: Manuel Ugarte | LWB: Harry Amass

AM: Alejandro Garnacho | AM: Mason Mount

CF: Chido Obi

Stats:

No fixture has seen more draws than Chelsea vs Manchester United: 27. This season, the reverse fixture ended 1-1.

This is only the second ever Premier League meeting between the two sides on a Friday (the previous one was a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in August 2002).

United have won just one of their last Premier League away games at Chelsea (D5, L5), while Chelsea have won only one of their last 14 Premier League games (home and away) against United (D8, L5).

Latest news and analysis:

- Man United's Ruben Amorim to pay for staff to attend UEL final - sources

Ruben Amorim has paid for 30 of his Manchester United backroom staff to take their families to next week's Europa League final in Bilbao, Spain, after being told by the club that his coaches, physios and support team would have to pay for their own tickets, sources have told ESPN.

- European football review: Woeful Man Utd, Spurs don't deserve UCL

In the case Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, it was another two woeful losses in the Premier League as their focus shifts fully towards the Europa League final.

- Nicolas Jackson 'must learn' from red card - Enzo Maresca

Jackson, 23, was sent off by referee John Brooks on 35 minutes for striking Newcastle's Sven Botman in the face with his right arm. Brooks initially issued a yellow card but upgraded the punishment to a red after being sent to the pitchside monitor by VAR official Darren England.

- Jackson's red card leaves Chelsea without a striker, despite £1bn spending

Chelsea have two games to make their £1 billion transfer gamble pay off, and they will have to do it without a striker.