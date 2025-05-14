Chelsea vs Man United: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Manchester United travel to face Chelsea on Friday, with the Europa League final and a shot at redemption on the horizon.
With majority of the club's focus trained on Wednesday night, Ruben Amorim could opt to rest some of his key players. Last weekend, their abysmal league form continued with a 2-0 home defeat to West Ham. United have not won in their last seven Premier League games and are languishing in 16th place in the table.
Chelsea, meanwhile, will he hoping to strengthen their claim for a spot in next season's Champions League.
Up until their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on Sunday, it had seemed as if Chelsea had hit form at just the right time -- they had won four and drawn two of the six Premier League games before the Newcastle match. Cole Palmer's apparent return to form and Enzo Fernández's new-found attacking threat make them favourites to earn all three points at Stamford Bridge on Friday.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.
How to watch:
The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the United States, Optus Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Date: Friday, May 16 at 8.15 p.m. BST (3.15 p.m. E.T.; 12:45 a.m. IST and 5.15 a.m. AEST, Saturday morning)
Venue: Stamford Bridge, London
Referee: Chris Kavanagh
VAR: Craig Pawson
Injury news:
Chelsea
Christopher Nkunku, F, knock, OUT
Wesley Fofana, D, muscle, OUT for the season
Malo Gusto, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early May
Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return mid-May
Omari Kellyman, M, hamstring, OUT for the season
Nicolas Jackson, F, OUT suspended
Manchester United
Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Tom Heaton, GK, muscle, DOUBT
Leny Yoro, D, foot, OUT, estimated return late May
Matthijs de Ligt, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return mid-May
Ayden Heaven, D, leg, OUT, estimated return mid-May
Toby Collyer, M, knock, OUT, estimated return late-May
Joshua Zirkzee, F, hamstring, OUT for season
Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT for season
Diogo Dalot, D, calf, OUT, estimated return mid-May
Expected Lineups:
Chelsea
GK: Robert Sánchez
RB: Moisés Caicedo | CB: Trevoh Chalobah | CB: Levi Colwill | LB: Marc Cucurella
CM: Romeo Lavia | CM: Enzo Fernandez
RW: Jadon Sancho | CAM: Cole Palmer | LW: Noni Madueke
CF: Pedro Neto
Manchester United
GK: Altay Bayindir
CB: Tyler Fredricson | CB: Victor Lindelöf | CB: Leny Yoro
RWB: Patrick Dorgu | CM: Kobbie Mainoo | CM: Manuel Ugarte | LWB: Harry Amass
AM: Alejandro Garnacho | AM: Mason Mount
CF: Chido Obi
Stats:
No fixture has seen more draws than Chelsea vs Manchester United: 27. This season, the reverse fixture ended 1-1.
This is only the second ever Premier League meeting between the two sides on a Friday (the previous one was a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge in August 2002).
United have won just one of their last Premier League away games at Chelsea (D5, L5), while Chelsea have won only one of their last 14 Premier League games (home and away) against United (D8, L5).
Latest news and analysis:
- Man United's Ruben Amorim to pay for staff to attend UEL final - sources
Ruben Amorim has paid for 30 of his Manchester United backroom staff to take their families to next week's Europa League final in Bilbao, Spain, after being told by the club that his coaches, physios and support team would have to pay for their own tickets, sources have told ESPN.
- European football review: Woeful Man Utd, Spurs don't deserve UCL
In the case Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, it was another two woeful losses in the Premier League as their focus shifts fully towards the Europa League final.
- Nicolas Jackson 'must learn' from red card - Enzo Maresca
Jackson, 23, was sent off by referee John Brooks on 35 minutes for striking Newcastle's Sven Botman in the face with his right arm. Brooks initially issued a yellow card but upgraded the punishment to a red after being sent to the pitchside monitor by VAR official Darren England.
- Jackson's red card leaves Chelsea without a striker, despite £1bn spending
Chelsea have two games to make their £1 billion transfer gamble pay off, and they will have to do it without a striker.