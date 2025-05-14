The Football Reporters: How do Arsenal become a title-winning team?

Mark Ogden questions whether Bukayo Saka and William Saliba will stay at Arsenal or attempt to leave the club. (1:54)

Will Arsenal's stars endure many more trophy-less seasons? (1:54)

Open Extended Reactions

On the latest episode of The Football Reporters podcast, Mark Ogden, Rob Dawson and James Olley discuss Arsenal's struggles and how Mikel Arteta's side can become a title-winning team.

After twice finishing second to Manchester City in the Premier League, Arsenal have fallen short in their pursuit of the title for a third straight season, this time to Liverpool.

The north London side were also eliminated from the Champions League in the semifinals this campaing, losing 3-1 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain.

After the second leg, Arteta said the best team lost despite their failure to reach the final.

His side are also still in the fight to earn Champions League football for next season with two games of the Premier League season remaining.

So what do they need to be winning big trophies?

Download the episode wherever you get your podcasts.

Or, you can watch the full episode on ESPN FC's YouTube page.