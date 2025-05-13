Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim has paid for 30 of his Manchester United backroom staff to take their families to next week's Europa League final in Bilbao, Spain, after being told by the club that his coaches, physios and support team would have to pay for their own tickets, sources have told ESPN.

United will play Tottenham Hotspur in Bilbao on May 21 with the prize of Europa League glory accompanied by a place in next season's Champions League for the victors.

However, the United hierarchy are continuing with a raft of cost-cutting measures that includes axing up to 200 jobs at Old Trafford this summer, and have made two tickets for Bilbao available for staff to purchase rather than fund a complimentary trip to the final.

In contrast, Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain confirmed last week that they would pay for 600 members of staff to attend their game against Inter Milan in Munich on May 31.

Sources have told ESPN that United have taken their decision in order to ensure that supporters are able to purchase as many tickets as possible from the club's 15,000 allocation for the game at Estadio San Mamés.

Players have only been allocated two tickets each while family members and friends will not have their travel costs covered.

But sources have said that Amorim, who brought several members of his Sporting CP staff to Old Trafford when he took charge of United last November, has stepped in to pay for his support team, this includes low-paid members of staff, as a reward and recognition for their contribution and commitment during a difficult six months at the club.

Sources have said that when it was made clear to Amorim that the club would not pay for tickets for his coaches and staff, he told the United hierarchy that he would fund the cost to ensure that every member could take up to two friends or family.