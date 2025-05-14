Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye Hudson-Odoi, Semenyo

Mark Ogden explains why Ruben Amorim is covering the cost for his backroom staff and their families to attend Manchester United's Europa League final. (2:00)

Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo are on Manchester United's radar, while Arsenal have firmed up their interest in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

- Manchester United are looking for a new forward and are tracking Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo. Sky Sports claims that Hudson-Odoi, 24, has caught the eye of manager Ruben Amorim with his five goals and three assists in 29 Premier League games, but that Roma and Napoli are also interested. Meanwhile, TalkSPORT has revealed that Semenyo is also on United's radar. The Ghana international has been a revelation for the Cherries this season, with 14 goal involvements from his 35 Premier League appearances and is under contract at Bournemouth until June 2029. Sources have also told ESPN that United will step up their interest in Southampton midfielder Tyler Dibling if they secure Champions League qualification by beating Tottenham in the Europa League final.

- Arsenal have made Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres their No. 1 transfer target this summer, the Daily Mirror has revealed. The Sweden international is at the top of a three-man shortlist alongside Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško, with the Gunners' interest spearheaded by new sporting director Andrea Berta. Arsenal have been informed that a bid of £60 million will be sufficient to secure Gyökeres, who'll likely command a weekly wage of at least £200,000. Other Arsenal transfer targets include Athletic Club winger Nico Williams and Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García.

- Manchester City have initiated contact with AC Milan over the potential transfer of midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, reports The Athletic. While no agreement has been struck for the 26-year-old, he is repored to be keen on a move to the Premier League. Negotiating for Reijnders won't be straightforward, however, as the Netherlands international recently penned a new deal to remain at San Siro until June 2030. He has been a regular for Milan this season, scoring 10 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions.

- Newcastle United are leading Chelsea in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, TEAMtalk reports. While the Magpies previously had a £65m bid to sign Guéhi turned down, it is believed that a deal could be easier to secure 12 months later, due to his contractual situation at Selhurst Park. The England international's deal at Palace expires next summer and he is yet to demonstrate a desire to extend, so Chelsea are also keen on re-signing the player, who is product of their academy at Cobham.

- Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, according to Footmercato. The 20-year-old could be available for a cut-price deal at the end of the season, with his club keen to raise funds from player departures. Another young defensive target is Club Brugge's Joel Ordóñez, whose transfer could cost as much as €30m following an impressive European campaign.

ESPN's Sam Tighe on why Nottingham Forest's Callum Hudson-Odoi is attracting attention.

Over the last two seasons, Hudson-Odoi has put his career firmly back on track, after a nasty achilles injury in 2019 curbed his ascent to stardom. He broke through to the Chelsea first-team in 2018-19, having impressed in the FA Youth Cup and starred for England's wildly successful U17 side that also included Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho. Big bids from Bayern Munich followed, but the Blues held firm and Hudson-Odoi looked set for a huge role at Stamford Bridge ... until injury struck. What followed was a drift into the wilderness. His 2022-23 loan to Bayer Leverkusen was not particularly successful, and Nottingham Forest saw an opportunity to pounce for just £5m. It was a market masterstroke. Hudson-Odoi was positive last season, scoring eight league goals from 20 starts. And he's been downright excellent this season, scoring fewer goals (five) but having a stronger overall impact. He's quick, easily able to beat a marker and loves cutting inside to arc a shot on goal. He has netted crucial winners against Liverpool and Manchester City -- both 1-0 wins -- proving he's able to step up and make the difference. With just one year left on his deal, this summer represents a critical juncture for player and club: Either a contract extension is signed, or he likely departs while Forest can still get a fee for his transfer.

- Brazil international Rodrygo, 24, is targeting a move away from Real Madrid in the summer due to lack of playing time. (Marca)

- Barcelona's financial situation is still a problem and the club would consider offers for a host of players, including Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Ansu Fati, Inaki Pena, Hector Fort, Fermin Lopez, Pablo Torre and Pau Victor. (Sport)

- Nottingham Forest are eyeing moves for Manchester City midfielder James McAtee and Ipswich striker Liam Delap. (Telegraph)

- Liverpool are keeping tabs on Benfica defender Tomas Araujo as an alternative to Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen. (Anfield Watch)

- Bayern Munich have given the green light to a proposal to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah on a free transfer, but the player has yet to decide his next move. (Fabrizio Romano)

- AC Milan are not confident that they will be able to keep winger Rafael Leao at the club and are mulling a summer move for Man City's Jack Grealish as his replacement. (GMS)

- Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti says that "any team would like to have" River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono, 18, in their side. The Argentine has a €45m release clause and is on the radar of Real Madrid and Manchester United. (Sport Italia)

- Aston Villa could rival PSG in signing Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera for a fee in the region of €18m. (Marca)

- Shakhtar Donetsk have rejected a €35m bid from Napoli to sign Ukraine midfielder Georgiy Sudakov. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Borussia Dortmund are considering a move to sign FC Copenhagen right-back Rodrigo Huescas. The Mexico international, 21, has caught the eye of West Ham and Marseille, but Dortmund are ready to make a €5m offer. (Bild)

- Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa, 30, has agreed a €6m transfer to join Mexican club Tigres UANL. (Matteo Moretto)