Transfer rumors, news: Man City eyeing move for Reijnders

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City are plotting a move for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, while Arsenal have firmed up their interest in Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Ancelotti on Madrid exit, Brazil deal: 'No drama'

- Sources: Madrid close to signing Trent for CWC

- Deco expects Yamal to sign new Barcelona deal

Will Manchester City sign Tijjani Reijnders in the summer? (Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester City have initiated contact with AC Milan over the potential transfer of midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, reports The Athletic. While no agreement has been struck for the 26-year-old, he is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League. Negotiating for Reijnders won't be straightforward, however, as the Dutch international recently penned a new deal to remain at San Siro until June 2030. He has been a regular for Milan this season, scoring 10 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions.

- Arsenal have made Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres their number one transfer target this summer, the Daily Mirror has revealed. The Swedish sharpshooter is at the top of a three-man shortlist alongside Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Šeško, with the Gunners' interest spearheaded by new sporting director Andrea Berta. Arsenal have been informed that a bid of £60 million will be sufficient to secure Gyökeres, who'll likely command a weekly wage of at least £200,000. Other Arsenal transfer targets include Athletic Club winger Nico Williams and Espanyol stopper Joan García.

- AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has held talks with Manchester United, TalkSPORT has revealed. The Ghana international has been a revelation for the Cherries this season, with 14 goal involvements from his 35 Premier League appearances. United are keen to recruit in attacking areas this summer, with Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap becoming another player of interest at Old Trafford. Semenyo, meanwhile, is under contract at Bournemouth until June 2029.

- Newcastle United are leading Chelsea in the race to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi, TeamTalk reports. While the Magpies previously had their £65m bid for Guéhi turned down, it is believed that a deal could be easier to secure 12 months later, due to his contractual situation at Selhurst Park. The England international's current deal at Palace expires next summer, and thus, he is yet to demonstrate a desire to extend. Chelsea are also keen on re-signing the Londoner, who is a product of their famous academy at Cobham.

- Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on Valencia center-back Cristhian Mosquera, according to Footmercato. The 20-year-old could be available for a cut-price deal at the end of the season, with his club keen to raise funds from player departures. Another young defensive target is Club Brugge's Joel Ordóñez, who could cost as much as €30m following an impressive European campaign.