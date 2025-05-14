Open Extended Reactions

The English Football Association have reappointed Dan Ashworth as chief football officer in a newly created role that works closely with England men's and women's teams.

The 54-year-old spent six years with the FA up until 2018 and more recently five months as Manchester United sporting director before his abrupt departure in September.

Dan Ashworth will take up a role as the FA's chief football officer. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Ashworth will oversee the regeneration of St. George's Park, aiming to improve the performance facilities and pitches in preparation to co-host the men's UEFA European Championship in 2028.

The new role will work closely with men's technical director John McDermott while working into FA CEO Mark Bullingham.

"Dan is a hugely influential and respected figure in the game, who has a long-standing commitment to England football," Bullingham said. "We are very happy to welcome him back in this new role."

Ashworth will also focus on the development of homegrown coaches in England.