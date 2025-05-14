Brighton vs Liverpool: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Champions Liverpool return to Premier League action on Monday night, with a trip to the Amex Stadium to face Brighton, who are on a positive run in form.

Brighton are well in the mix for the eighth spot in the Premier League, which will determine England's representative in the UEFA Conference League, should Manchester City beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final this weekend.

Ahead of the clash with Liverpool, Brighton are ninth on 55 points, behind Brentford only on goal difference, while they are two points ahead of Bournemouth and four ahead of Fulham.

After a run of six games without wins in all competitions, Brighton have picked up seven points in their last three Premier League games, including a late Carlos Baleba-inspired 3-2 win over West Ham and a 2-0 win over Wolves in their last game.

Liverpool, though, have already beaten Brighton twice this season, once at the Amex in the Carabao Cup fourth round, and once at Anfield in the Premier League.

The Premier League win in November is regarded by some as the moment Arne Slot's project at Liverpool really took off and gave them the belief that this could be their year to win the title.

Liverpool had been distinctly second best in that first half, and went behind after a goal from Ferdi Kadioglu, but they turned the game around in the space of two minutes in the second half with goals from Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah giving them a 2-1 win.

Liverpool haven't won their last two Premier League games -- against Chelsea and Arsenal -- but it is clear that Brighton are the side that are in more desperate need of a result in this game.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, Peacock in the United States, Optus Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Monday, May 19 at 8:00 p.m. BST (3:00 p.m. E.T., 12:30 a.m. IST Tuesday morning, 5:00 a.m. AEST Tuesday morning)

Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton

Referee: John Brooks

VAR: Andy Madley

Injury news:

Brighton

James Milner, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return late May

Solly March, M, knee, OUT, estimated return late May

Ferdi Kadioglu, M, toe, DOUBT

Georginio Rutter, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return late May

Liverpool

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return late May

Expected Lineups:

Brighton

GK: Bart Verbruggen

RB: Tariq Lamptey | CB: Jan Paul van Hecke | CB: Lewis Dunk | LB: Pervis Estupinan

DM: Carlos Baleba | DM: Mats Wieffer

RW: Yankuba Minteh | CAM: Matt O'Riley | LW: Kaoru Mitoma

CF: Danny Welbeck

Liverpool

GK: Alisson Becker

RB: Conor Bradley | CB: Ibrahima Konate | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andrew Robertson

CM: Alexis Mac Allister | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Luis Diaz | LW: Cody Gakpo

Stats:

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah still needs two more assists in the last two games of the season to match the record for most assists in a single Premier League season.

The draw against Arsenal meant that Liverpool can no longer breach the 90-point mark in the Premier League this season.

If Liverpool score in this game, it will be the first time in club history that they've found net in every away match in a top-flight season. They would also be only the ninth side overall to do so in English football.

