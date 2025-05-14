Open Extended Reactions

Cristiano Ronaldo Júnior started for the first time for Portugal's under-15 side in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Greece.

The Al Nassr academy forward played 59 minutes before being replaced with his team trailing 1-0.

Portugal equalised in the 84th minute through substitute Gonçalo Santos.

Júnior, 14, had made his U15 debut coming off the bench in his team's 4-1 win against Japan on Tuesday, much to the delight of his father, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's mother, María Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, was seen cheering on her grandson from the stands in that win, which was Portugal's opening game of the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia.

Portugal face England on Friday before ending the tournament on Sunday against an opponent yet to be determined.