Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Jeremie Frimpong as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, sources have told ESPN.

Frimpong, a Netherlands international who has emerged as one of the world's most exciting full-backs at Bayer Leverkusen, has a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for €35 million ($39.2m) and has long been linked with a move to the Premier League.

With Alexander-Arnold leaving on a free at the end of the season -- likely to Real Madrid -- Liverpool have a need at right-back and sources have told ESPN that negotiations are already at an advanced stage with the 24-year-old.

Frimpong, who was a youth player at Manchester City for nine years before joining Celtic and then Leverkusen, would qualify as a home-grown player in England.

Liverpool are keen to sign Jeremie Frimpong as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer. Ryan Crockett/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He also already has Liverpool ties, through Dutch coach Arne Slot and international teammates Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk.

Frimpong has been a key part of the most successful period in Leverkusen's history, starring in the club's unbeaten march to a maiden Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal last year. The club also reached the final of the Europa League, where they lost to Atalanta.

This season, Leverkusen will finish in second place in the German league, well behind champions Bayern Munich. Coach Xabi Alonso is set to join Real Madrid this summer, and star players such as Frimpong may also depart.

Frimpong, a 12-time international, has played 190 matches for Leverkusen to date, in which he scored 30 times and provided 44 assists.