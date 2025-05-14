Diogo Dalot looks ahead to Manchester United's Europa League final against Tottenham in a bid to win a trophy for the "suffering" fans this season. (2:06)

Ruben Amorim has said he will not quit as Manchester United coach but insisted he will be sacked if results do not pick up.

Amorim raised the possibility that he could walk away from Old Trafford following the 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday -- their 17th in the league this season.

But speaking on Wednesday, the Portuguese coach said he will not throw in the towel.

He did, however, double down on his claim that he will not be at the club for much longer if the team's form does not improve.

"What I'm saying is that since I arrived here I'm always talking about the standards," Amorim said.

"I cannot see the team having these results, especially in the Premier League and not say nothing and not take the responsibility.

"It's just that I have a clear idea what to do. I understand the problems of the team, so I'm not, I'm far from quitting.

"What I'm saying is that we need to perform and, we have this season and in the future we need to perform or else they will change us. That is normal thing."

Ruben Amorim has said he will not walk away from Manchester United. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Friday before travelling to Bilbao for the Europa League final against Tottenham.

Lifting the trophy comes with a place in the Champions League and with that a vital financial boost.

Amorim, though, is unsure about whether combining the demands of the Premier League and Europe's top club competition will be the best thing for his players next season.

"That is my feeling, we need more time with the team," Amorim said.

"We need to arrange a lot of things in Carrington that we need more time to do so we're not thinking by game game by game.

"Then we have the squad. We proved this year that we need to be a better squad if we want to win European games and then be really competitive in the Premier League. That is going to be tough. My feeling is that."

Sources have told ESPN that despite a run of just six wins in 26 league games since his appointment in November, United are committed to keeping Amorim this summer even if they lose the Europa League final.

However, Amorim said that defeat to Spurs will put him on the back foot ahead of his first full season in charge.

"It is going to be really tough and the patience of the fans and you guys [the media] next year if we don't win it is going to be on the limit," Amorim said.

"We would have to be perfect to continue with everything. I know that. So it's not going to be better in that way.

"For sure, if we don't win [the pressure will increase] that is clear, but I am not concerned about that."