Everton's Goodison goodbye: Revisiting past stadium send-offs

On the final day of the 1996-97 season, Everton held a vote among fans in attendance at Goodison Park over whether the club should relocate to a larger stadium. More than 80% voted in favour of a move.

It has been a long and winding road in the years since, but Everton will be departing Goodison at the end of the season. Sunday's clash against Southampton will be the men's side's final game at their 132-year-old home.

While the move to the state-of-the-art Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock comes with the promise of greater revenues and ticket receipts, saying goodbye to a ground that Eusebio once labelled "the best stadium in the world" is sure to be emotional.

Ahead of the men's side final game at Goodison on Sunday, ESPN looks back at some past stadium farewells in the Premier League.

White Hart Lane, 2017

There were emotional scenes at White Hart Lane after the final game at the ground. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tottenham bid farewell to White Hart Lane after 118 years at the end of the 2016-17 season, with the ground being razed for the construction of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in almost exactly the same location.

Their final game at "the Lane" was a 2-1 win over Manchester United that secured a second-place finish and capped off an unbeaten season at home in the league. Fittingly, Spurs legend and record-goalscorer Harry Kane scored the team's last goal at the stadium.

Harry Kane scored Tottenham Hotspur's last goal at White Hart Lane. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Boleyn Ground, 2016

Former West Ham players were escorted in London taxis as part of the post-match festivities. Getty

For all their recent historic European nights at the London Stadium, West Ham United have never quite been able to capture the energy that fizzed at the Boleyn Ground.

The curtain was pulled down in typically dramatic fashion, with West Ham coming from behind to beat Man United 3-2 in their final game at the stadium. Such was the emotion on the day that the United team bus was delayed getting to West Ham's east London home.

The Boleyn was home to West Ham United for 112 years. Getty

Highbury, 2006

Confetti was launched into the sky after the whistle blew for the final time at Highbury. Getty

Take a walk around N7 and you will still find Arsenal fans reminiscing about Highbury. They would argue that only in recent seasons has the Emirates started to feel like home in the way Highbury did. Indeed, the club haven't hit the same peaks since leaving their old stadium at the end of the 2005-6 season.

Arsenal's final game at the ground was a 4-1 win over Wigan Athletic -- courtesy of a Thierry Henry hat trick -- that clinched Champions League qualification.