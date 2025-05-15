Arsenal's new 2025-26 home kit will get fans' hearts racing

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal's home kit for the 2025-26 season is inspired by the beat of the human heart. Arsenal FC

Arsenal have unveiled their new home kit for next season, launched with a promo based on the beat of the human heart, the vital organ that keeps blood pumping through each and every one of us (in case you weren't aware).

Of course, it wouldn't take the greatest feat of clairvoyance to predict that the Gunners have again opted for a red shirt with white sleeves for the 2025-26 Premier League season, but there are a few clever conceptual twists that are worth a closer look

There is a return for the chunky crew neck collar last seen in 2020-21, and the fabric is imbued with an elaborate pattern formed by the gothic-style letter "A" that first appeared on Arsenal's old "club crest in the late 1940s along with the Latin motto "Victoria Concordia Crescit" ("Victory through harmony").

That very same "A" has been a staple on Arsenal shirts for many years, appearing regularly throughout the 1990s and on all manner of club merchandise and leisurewear since then. The club's full name is then printed in the same gothic script across the back of the neck.

The Gunners have also collaborated with London-born filmmaker Savannah Setten to create a clever promo video that sees various members of the men's and women's first teams -- such as Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Alessia Russo and Leah Williamson -- revealing their inner metronomes while they are in the calm of the locker room before the storm of a match.

Furthermore, the snazzy clip is set to a bespoke musical composition that consists of real recordings of the assorted players' actual heartbeats, which is just cool no matter which way you slice it.