Carlo Ancelotti is to hire former Chelsea and Real Madrid assistant manager Paul Clement as part of his coaching staff with the Brazil national team, sources have told ESPN.

Ancelotti, 65, will start his new role as Brazil coach on May 26 after ending his four-year stint as Real Madrid coach -- Ancelotti also managed the LaLiga team between 2013 and 2015 -- following the final league game of the season against Real Sociedad at the Bernabéu on May 25.

The former Italy international is the first non-Brazilian to take charge of the national side and although sources have said that he will look to add Brazilians to his staff, Englishman Clement will take a senior role on his coaching team.

Carlo Ancelotti is set to link up with his trusted No. 2 Paul Clement once again at Brazil. TF-Images/Getty Images

Clement, 53, has worked under Ancelotti on four previous occasions -- at Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Madrid. He has also managed Swansea City, Derby County, Reading and Cercle Brugge.

Despite being out of work since leaving Everton in January 2023 following a 12-month spell working as assistant to Frank Lampard, Ancelotti has now handed Clement the chance to return to the game with Brazil ahead of his first matches in charge in the World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay next month.

Sources have told ESPN that Ancelotti has agreed a contract with Brazil until the end of the 2026 World Cup, with an option to extend the deal subject to the team's performance at the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.