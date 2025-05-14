Open Extended Reactions

The National Women's Soccer League Players Association said that play should have been stopped in the game between Angel City FC and the Utah Royals on Friday following the nearly 10-minute delay to provide medical attention to Angel City defender Savy King.

The Players Association has called upon the NWSL to change its protocols and abandon any match that requires life-saving measures. King was transported to a local hospital in Los Angeles on Friday after collapsing on the field. Angel City said that King had surgery on Tuesday after "doctors discovered a heart abnormality" upon further examination.

The team said her "prognosis is excellent." Friday's match resumed after the incident and was played to its conclusion after King was transported off the field. Players from both teams were visibly shaken, and they locked arms in the center circle following the match.

"These moments demand humanity, sound judgment, and restraint," the NWSLPA said in a statement. "Any medical emergency that requires the administration of life-saving care should bring play to an end. The match should not have continued.

"Incidents of this severity must prioritize our collective humanity and should automatically trigger suspension of the match. The Players Association is committed to making this the standard in NWSL.

Players gather in prayer after Savy King's on-field collapse. Harry How/NWSL via Getty Images

"Our members are elite, world class competitors who have proven they can perform under unimaginable conditions. That does not mean they should have to."

Following the game, Washington Spirit and United States star Trinity Rodman posted on social media, saying that, "In no world should that game have continued."

The NWSL said in a statement on Saturday that "league protocols were followed from both a medical and game operations perspective," and that it would further evaluate its processes.

The NWSL did not specify what those protocols are, or who made the final decision to continue the match. Angel City won the match 2-0. On Wednesday, the league released another statement:

"Player safety is paramount to the NWSL. The seriousness of this incident requires a deliberate process that is careful and methodical. That process is underway and will include necessary revisions that prioritize the consideration of player, staff and fan well-being. Please continue to respect Savy's privacy."