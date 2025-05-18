Aitana Bonmatí sits down with ESPN to discuss fellow Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's rapid rise up the ranks of the global game. (2:02)

Since Barcelona and Spotify agreed to a sponsorship deal in March 2022, the two have collaborated on a few firsts when it comes to kit designs.

Spotify's logo has appeared as the front-of-kit sponsor for the Spanish giants since that deal. However, the shirts occasionally have sported a more unconventional design.

Players have donned the logos of six of musicians -- Drake, Coldplay, Karol G, the Rolling Stones, Rosalía and Travis Scott -- on the front of Barca's kits. The limited-edition looks have been reserved for El Clásico matches against Real Madrid, one of soccer's greatest rivalries.

In October 2022, for the first time in Barcelona history, the club replaced the name of its main sponsor with "an internationally acclaimed artist, Drake," according to a news release. Rosalía's album logo followed months later, then the Rolling Stones' classic tongue and lips logo. Scott is the latest to be featured on the kit of Barcelona, who face Villarreal on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on ESPN+).

Here's a look back at each time an artist has been represented on Barcelona's kit -- and the result when it happened.

Drake, Oct. 16, 2022

Result: Real Madrid win 3-1

Barcelona celebrated Drake reaching 50 billion streams on the music platform with a limited edition kit that included his brand's logo. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Less than a year into their deal with Spotify, Barcelona celebrated Drake reaching 50 billion streams on the music platform with a limited-edition kit. The logo of the Canadian rapper's clothing brand, October's Very Own, appeared on the uniform.

It didn't bring much luck to Barcelona, however. Madrid jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals from Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde. Barca pulled one back in the 83rd minute, but an extra-time penalty from Rodrygo sealed Madrid's victory.

Rosalía, March 19, 2023

Result: Barcelona win 2-1

The one-year anniversary of Rosalía's "Motomami" album meant her album's logo appeared on the kit. (Photo by Soccrates/Getty Images)

The second Clásico of the 2022-23 season meant another remix of Barca's jersey.

This time, it featured Rosalía's "Motomami" album logo, which was released a year ago that week. Rosalía was the most-streamed Spanish artist globally and in Barcelona for 2022. The singer grew up watching Barca legends Lionel Messi and Samuel Eto'o.

The Catalan side took care of business this time, defeating Madrid behind goals from Sergi Roberto and Franck Kessié.

The Rolling Stones, Oct. 28, 2023

Result: Madrid win 2-1

The Rolling Stones' iconic logos on the shirt was in coordination with the release of the band's first album in 18 years. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

The Clásico debut for Barca wunderkind Lamine Yamal also marked the first time a band had been featured on the club's shirt. Designed in coordination with the release of The Rolling Stones' first album in 18 years, the band's iconic tongue and lips logo graced the kit for a memorable look.

After the announcement, the Rolling Stones saw their average daily streams jump by more than 125% on Spotify compared to the day before, according to a news release.

Barca opened the scoring for a 1-0 lead, but Madrid took this edition of the matchup after two clutch goals from Jude Bellingham.

Karol G, April 21, 2024

Result: Madrid win 3-2

Karol G's signature barbed-wire heart logo was on the front of Barca's kit in early 2024. (Photo by Mateo Villalba/Getty Images)

Spotify referred to Karol G's shirt design as "celebrating those who change the game, overcome barriers and leave a legacy for the next generation to express themselves on and off the pitch." Her signature barbed-wire heart logo adorned the front in a moment Karol G called "truly meaningful."

Madrid took the win again this time in a thriller, as Bellingham scored the late winner.

Coldplay, Oct. 26, 2024

Result: Barca win 4-0

(Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images)

Coldplay's "Moon Music" album served as the inspiration for the logo on Barca's kit.

The album was released earlier in October and debuted at No. 1 on Spotify's weekly global charts. Coldplay and Barca weren't strangers, either. The British band's 2008 hit "Viva la Vida" was played by then-manager Pep Guardiola before the club's 2009 UEFA Champions League final victory against Manchester United.

Barca won just its then-second Clásico while donning an artist's logo with a dominant second half performance.

Travis Scott, May 11, 2025

Result: Barca win 4-3

Travis Scott also performed in Barcelona the night before the game when the club wore his logo. (Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

One of the wildest Barcelona-Real Madrid matchups in history included Travis Scott's trademark "Cactus Jack" logo on Barca's kit. The rapper also performed in Barcelona the night before the game.

Madrid took a 2-0 lead early in the first half before Barca stormed back to go up 4-2 at halftime. Kylian Mbappé scored Madrid's third goal in the 70th minute, but it was too little, too late as Barca won back-to-back Clásicos with a special logo for the first time.