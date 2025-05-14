Minnesota United midfielder Joseph Rosales received a three-game ban from Major League Soccer after being found to have violated the MLS-MLSPA Joint Non-Discrimination Policy during the match against the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on April 27.

During the meeting between the two teams, Rosales confronted Whitecaps forward Emmanuel Sabbi, with the two engaging in a verbal altercation. The league conducted an independent investigation into the incident, and found that Rosales used discriminatory language against Sabbi.

Rosales denied the allegation but said he will not appeal or contest the findings of the league's investigation or the punishment he received.

"I am addressing the recent three-game suspension issued by the league. I want to be clear: I did not use any discriminatory language," said Rosales.

"However, I acknowledge that my actions contributed to escalating tensions of the field. And for that, I sincerely apologize to the opposing player and to everyone affected.

"While I disagree with the league's decision to suspend me because I believe it was based on a misinterpretation, I respect their process and their commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive environment. I have always taken this situation seriously and am committed to doing everything I can to support a respectful and inclusive game."

Joseph Rosales will be banned for Minnesota United's next three games. Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Minnesota United also offered their support to Rosales.

"The League concluded that Rosales used discriminatory language against an opposing player. While both MNUFC and Rosales acknowledge that the opposing player believed he heard discriminatory language, was negatively impacted and expressed his concern in good faith, Rosales adamantly denies using discriminatory language," the club said in a statement.

"After speaking extensively with Rosales and several members of our team, our club believes and supports him.

"Rosales is committed to participating in any steps the League recommends to continue strengthening and reinforcing a culture of respect and accountability across the league."

Rosales will now miss Minnesota's regular season games against the Houston Dynamo on May 14 and St. Louis City on May 17, as well as the U.S. Open Cup round of 16 game against St. Louis on May 21.

According to the league, reinstatement "following the suspension is contingent upon his participation in a restorative practices program."