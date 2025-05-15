FA Cup: Memorable upsets, goals and moments from six FA Cup finals

Open Extended Reactions

The English FA Cup is the oldest football competition in the world, with the first edition played more that 150 years ago in 1871.

The competition, and indeed football itself, has changed a lot through the years but one thing has remained constant: The FA Cup always produces special moments from massive upsets to unforgettable goals.

Ahead of Crystal Palace's clash with Manchester City on Saturday, here are six memorable FA Cup finals from the competition's illustrious history.

1923: Bolton Wanderers 2 - 0 West Ham United - the 'white horse' final

Billie the horse was used to try and disperse the mass crowd at Wembley. Getty Images

The first final played at the old Wembley Stadium was quite the spectacle, but not necessarily for the football itself.

At the time, Wembley had a capacity of around 125,000 (the new Wembley is a mere 90,000, for reference). However, some have estimated that up to 300,000 fans forced themselves between the turnstiles to watch Bolton and West Ham in April 1923.

People crammed into the grounds and even spilled out onto the pitch, raising concerns about whether the game could go ahead. Before kick off, police horses were used to disperse the crowds from the pitch.

The crowd was so thick at the 1923 final that players couldn't leave the pitch at half time. S&G/PA Images via Getty Images

One in particular, called Billie, caught the attention of the masses. Billy wasn't white, but grey. However, the striking contrast and white appearance of her compared to the other horses and the dark shadow of the masses became the defining image of the day, hence the match has since become known as the white horse final.

When the match eventually started, the crowd was so thick that players had to stay on the pitch at half time. Bolton won the match 2-0, winning the cup for the first time.

1953: Blackpool 4-3 Bolton Wanderers - the Matthews final

Blackpool's Stanley Matthews produced one of the great final performances in 1953. PA Images via Getty Images

It was written in the stars for Blackpool's Stanley Matthews, considered by many as the finest player of his generation, to win the FA Cup. Matthews had lost his previous two finals and had promised his father, who died in 1945, that he would win the cup.

However, things got off to the worst possible start.

Matthews (R) won the FA Cup after losing two previous finals. S&G/PA Images via Getty Images

Bolton took a 3-1 lead and Matthews looked destined to miss out again. But, not going down without a fight, Matthews produced a performance for the ages. So much so that despite teammate Stan Mortensen scoring a hat trick to effectively win the match, the game became known as the Matthews final, and one of England's greatest ever players finally got the trophy he had desired for so long.

1988: Wimbledon 1-0 Liverpool - an all time 'cupset'

Lawrie Sanchez scored the only goal of the 1988 final to give Wimbledon a day to remember. David Cannon/ALLSPORT

Think of classic FA Cup upsets, and the 1988 final is one that instantly springs to mind. The famous Liverpool team of the 1980s had dominated domestically and in Europe and they were clear favourites to add another trophy to their cabinet.

But Wimbledon, known as "the crazy gang" for their off-field antics and practical jokes as well as their hard edge on the pitch, had other ideas. Tackles came flying in from the first minute and despite having plenty of chances, Liverpool, the league champions, couldn't score.

Vinnie Jones, who has become synonymous with Wimbledon's crazy gang, celebrates winning the FA Cup. Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

The game took a turn with Lawrie Sanchez's goal in the 37th minute and although Liverpool kept coming, Wimbledon held on for one of the all time FA Cup upsets.

2001: Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal: the Owen final

Michael Owen wrote his name into FA Cup folklore with two late goals against Arsenal in 2001. Neal Simpson/EMPICS via Getty Images

Arsenal looked to have snatched the cup, and saved their season, in the 72nd minute thanks to a goal from Freddie Ljungberg. However, in true FA Cup fashion, there were some twists and turns to come.

Liverpool's latest young superstar Michael Owen, who alongside fellow local players Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, were giving fans hope the glory days were about to return, stunned Arsenal with goals in the 83rd and 88th minute.

Owen would also win the Ballon d'Or for the best player in the world in 2001. Ben Radford/ALLSPORT

Owen almost single-handedly turned the game on its head and won Liverpool the cup. It was a pretty good year for Owen. He also won the Ballon d'Or that season, with Liverpool also claiming the UEFA Cup and League Cup.

2006: Liverpool 3-3 West Ham (Liverpool 3-1 on penalties) - the Gerrard final

Steven Gerrard's goal is considered one of the best scored in an FA Cup final. David Davies - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

A modern classic, it's rare to see such a high scoring final, but there were goals galore when Liverpool played West Ham in 2006. While Owen had left the club by then, Gerrard stayed and became a club icon.

One of his most memorable and important moments came with his side 3-2 down heading into injury time, Gerrard scored a sensational rocket of a goal from well outside the box to force the game to penalties.

The 2006 FA Cup would be the last won by Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez (R) at the club. Nick Potts - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The strike will go down as one of the best scored in an FA Cup final and would prove crucial, with Liverpool going on to win on penalties and clinch the trophy for the seventh time.

Wigan 1-0 Manchester City - a trophy and a relegation

Teams outside of the so-called 'bigger clubs' winning the FA Cup have become rare, but Wigan bucked the trend in 2013, stunning Manchester City to win the competition for the first time.

While it was ecstasy for Wigan at Wembley, it would turn to agony just a few days later after they were relegated. Dave Thompson/PA Images via Getty Images

City had become a dominant force in English football, winning their first Premier League title two years earlier. They were widely expected to make light work of Wigan. However, 'the Latics' would hold on and thanks to a header from a corner from Ben Watson, Wigan stunned their powerhouse opposition to win the match.

Ben Watson's header flew past Man City goalkeeper Joe Hart to hand Wigan the cup. Dave Thompson/PA Images via Getty Images

The comedown however, would be a tough one. Wigan lost their next Premier League match -- away to Arsenal -- 4-1 and were relegated to the Championship as a result.

But, the memory of that May day at Wembley will live long in the memory of every Wigan fan.