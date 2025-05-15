Open Extended Reactions

Enzo Maresca is set to remain as Chelsea manager regardless of whether they qualify for next season's Champions League, sources have told ESPN.

The west London side's season hangs in the balance as they face a scramble to finish in the Premier League's top five -- which would secure entry in Europe's premier club competition -- while they could also end the campaign with a trophy when taking on Real Betis in the Europa Conference League final on May 28.

Remaining games - UCL race Team GW37 GW38 CHELSEA Man United (H) Nottm Forest (a) FOREST West Ham (a) Chelsea (H) NEWCASTLE Arsenal (a) Everton (H) MAN CITY Bournemouth (H) Fulham (a) VILLA Spurs (H) Man United (a)

Sources have told ESPN that while a place in the Champions League would clearly be preferable, Maresca will not be under pressure should the club fall short in either that aim or winning their first silverware since 2021.

Maresca signed a five-year deal last summer and both the length of that contract combined with the young profile of the squad have made Chelsea determined to persevere and build on what they believe have been encouraging signs of progress this season.

During a news conference on Thursday, Maresca insisted there had been no internal discussions about his future.

"We didn't speak about that to be honest," he said. "We didn't have a conversation about if we are Champions League or if we are not Champions League."

That stance reflects the confidence Maresca believes he retains from the Chelsea hierarchy, including co-owners Clearlake Capital and Todd Boehly.

Enzo Maresca is set to stay at Chelsea next season regardless of the club's final two Premier League games. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea sacked Mauricio Pochettino after just one season in charge when the club finished in sixth place but sources describe the situation differently this time.

The club will review their season as usual but they have been impressed with the signs of progress; in March, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta described Chelsea as "the best attacking team in the league."

Maresca is expected to be judged at the end of his second campaign, a point the Italian alluded to on Thursday.

"Since day one, I said that the target that the club gave to me was in two years we want to play in the Champions League," Maresca explained.

"But when you arrive to March and you have been all season, top four, top five, it's natural that the target is to finish in the Champions League. So the reason why it changed from the beginning is because we arrived to March, [the] international break, I still remember that we were there all season.

"So it's normal that then the target becomes to finish top four, top five. What has changed is that because we have been there all season, the target automatically becomes finish top four, top five.

"I think we have a good season. That can become a very good season if we are able to finish top five and also if we are able to win the Conference League."

Maresca's task will be made harder by Nicolas Jackson's absence following his red card at Newcastle last weekend.

Although he reiterated his frustration with Jackson's behaviour in clattering Sven Botman during the first half at St James' Park, Maresca admitted the club may need to examine whether they have a wider disciplinary issue.

Chelsea have so far racked up 96 yellow cards this season -- more than any other club -- and also topped the 2023-24 chart under Pochettino.

"I think Nico is intelligent enough to recognise that there has been an error, a mistake," Maresca added.

"For me it's not about the age because no matter the age you are if you make a mistake and then it's okay, all of us we make mistakes but if you make the same mistake again probably it's not the best thing. I think he's the first red card this season for us. Unfortunately it's been for Nico.

"Then in terms of yellow cards, probably it's something seriously that during the summer [we look at]. Because now we have no time to fix, to see the reason why these yellow cards, the amount of them, that we can avoid and try to improve for next season."