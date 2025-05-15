Diogo Dalot looks ahead to Manchester United's Europa League final against Tottenham in a bid to win a trophy for the "suffering" fans this season. (2:06)

Ruben Amorim has told Manchester United's stars that they risk being left on the bench for the Europa League final if they don't perform against Chelsea.

United play at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Friday, five days before the final against Tottenham in Bilbao on Wednesday.

Amorim said he hasn't decided on his starting XI at San Mamés. And, he insists there is still time for players to play themselves in -- and out -- of his team when they take on Chelsea.

"I know already the starting XI I am thinking for Chelsea and then I will see," Amorim said.

"The way we play there against Chelsea, I will see it and it is going to be important for the next one [against Tottenham]."

Amorim suggested that the 4-3 defeat at Brentford two weeks ago was caused, in part, by some players already looking ahead to the Europa League semifinal second leg against Athletic Club.

Another league defeat to West Ham has followed, leaving United 16th in the table.

Ruben Amorim is yet to decide on a lineup for the Europa League final next week. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Amorim said he will not accept a lack of focus against Chelsea, who are battling for place in the top five and Champions League qualification.

"It is going to be a massive part, this game, to the next one, so we need to perform and they need to perform, that is an important thing," he said.

"We cannot spend eight or nine days without a game, that is a bad thing for the final.

"We have time to recover. The best thing to prepare for the final is to play the game and then the players have to understand if you play or don't play against Chelsea, it means nothing to the final, that is important. I am just preparing the game against Chelsea. That is my focus and we want to win."

United haven't won any of their last seven league games with their last victory coming against relegated Leicester City nearly two months ago.

It has been 35 years since the club endured a worse run of league form. However, Amorim believes consistent league wins are not that far away.

"It is hard to talk about that without looking like a crazy guy but if you see the xG, for example, in the last games, ours is bigger, he said.

"Against Wolves, we are so near and they score a set piece. It was the first time they reach our goal and they score and we had our opportunities, especially in the second half.

"I can understand that but it is hard to talk about that in this moment. Let's focus on finishing in a good way and then we will prepare the future in the end of the season."