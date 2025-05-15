Jamie Vardy reveals he will be leaving Leicester at the end of the Premier League season. (1:07)

Jamie Vardy has said he believes he can continue to compete at a high level and has no plans to retire after leaving Leicester City at the end of the season.

The 38-year-old will be leaving already relegated-Leicester at the end of the season after a historic 13-year stint in which he scored 198 goals and led the club to FA Cup and Premier League glory.

This season, Vardy has struggled to hit the heights that marked his previous seasons in the Premier League. He scored just eight goals in 34 starts as Leicester made an instant return to the Championship.

When asked in an interview with Sky Sports if he has any doubts can still compete at the highest level, Vardy said: "No, but that's just me.

"Football is a crazy world. You never know what's going to happen. I'll keep going until my legs tell me I need to stop. My legs are fine

Sunday's clash against Ipswich Town will be the former England international's final home appearance for Leicester, and the club are expected to send-off their "greatest-ever player" in style.

"You can speak to my family and they'll all say I'm emotionless," he said. "It might do at the end of the game or whatever, but until that happens, I'm literally just focused on the game.

"You don't get a chance to look back on it. It's about seeing out the season with momentum to start next season."